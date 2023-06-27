 Skip to main content
Waialua couple chase away late-night intruder; police arrest 37-year-old man

  • Updated
A 37 year old man breaks into a Waialua Home late Sunday night scaring residents. The intrusion has shaken up this quiet North Shore neighborhood.

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) -- 37-year-old Rory Jones was arrested, after he broke into a Waialua home late Sunday night -- terrifying residents.

KITV4 was given video of the suspect captured by a surveillance camera in a Waialua Neighborhood as Jones approaches the home at about 10 Sunday night.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

