Waialua couple chase away late-night intruder; police arrest 37-year-old man

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) -- 37-year-old Rory Jones was arrested, after he broke into a Waialua home late Sunday night -- terrifying residents.
KITV4 was given video of the suspect captured by a surveillance camera in a Waialua Neighborhood as Jones approaches the home at about 10 Sunday night.
The neighbors chased away Jones. He later went through an unlocked gate and then he came to another locked gate which he proceeded to break down for entry.
After Jones broke through the gate, neighbors say he walked through a courtyard and to the bedroom of Mikey Rhude and his wife, Heather.
Mikey Rhude , Waialua Resident says, “I woke up from from dead sleep, with my wife screaming at the top of her lungs. So I didn't know what else to do, but to try to make myself as loud and as big and as scary as possible. I just got up to him as close as I could and just start yelling and screaming at him to get out of my house like at the top of my lungs.”
Rhude says, Jones did not threaten them but he did scare the 37- year-old who ran into a field behind Rhude's home. Police later caught and arrested Jones for first degree criminal trespassing. Bail was set at $1,500.
"The detective told me that he had been in an accident and crashed his car down the street a little bit and apparently was going door to door looking for a place to hide,” says Rhude.
Although, Rhude and his wife Heather, were not harmed, he says they will now be locking all doors to prevent any others from entering their home.