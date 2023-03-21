Waialeale Project will offer free classes at Kauai Community College

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Wai'ale'ale Project program is offering free classes at Kaua'i Community College for eligible Kaua'i and Ni'ihau residents.
The Wai'ale'ale Project offers scholarships and academic support to participants who would like to take a few classes, or complete entire academic Certificate and Associate Degrees programs. If you have been reluctant to take college classes due to financial constraints, this program may be for you.
Applications for Fall 2023 are open until April 15, 2023.
“College really played a key role in my recovery, I don’t know what would have happened if I didn't take this chance and I didn’t take this opportunity,” Rodriguez said. “College gave me a sense of purpose in life.”
To apply for the Wai'ale'ale Project, students must be entering their first year of college or returning to college after a gap in their education. Applications should include a referral form. To apply, call 808.245.8383 or email waiale@hawaii.edu.
Wai’ale’ale Project is made possible by the generous support from private donors, community partners and philanthropic organizations. To learn how you may contribute to the ongoing development and sustainability of the Wai’ale’ale Project, please contact Christina Ahia Trugillo at cahia@hawaii.edu or call (808) 245-0105.
