Waiahole families facing huge rent hikes as farmers fight to keep local agriculture alive

...FLOOD WATCH FOR MAUI COUNTY THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU STARTING SATURDAY MORNING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A developing surface trough will act as a focus for cloud and
shower development over Oahu starting on Saturday. The bulk
of the rainfall is expected to fall over windward slopes and
coasts, but some heavy showers could spread to leeward areas,
where stream flow could also become elevated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
WAIKANE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For almost 50 years, the Reppun family has been cultivating kalo and other crops in Waiahole Valley.
They still vividly remember the long fight to stop thousands of homes from being built there in the 1970s. That's when the state stepped in and bought the land to preserve local agriculture.
But now, a new battle is brewing. About 100 families were notified about a rent hike that would cripple the farming community.
"It represents thousands more dollars out of our pockets, and farming -- small-scale family farming like this -- is traditionally a very low-income profession," said Waiahole farmer Paul Reppun. "Our prices don't go up very much. Cost of food goes up, but it doesn't really translate to the money paid to the farmer."
Dozens of family farmers in the Waiahole Valley are facing a more than six-fold increase in rent that's threatening not only their livelihood, but food security in the islands.
"This situation is critical because we're we're continuing to price people out of farms," said Reppun's nephew, Nick, who is also a farmer. "If the trajectory continues the way that it has been, it won't be affordable for anybody to farm and then we'll be completely reliant on those outside sources of food. It's frightening."
The Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corporation says the proposed rates are well below market value and tenants need to pay their fair share to maintain the valley. And now, Gov. Josh Green's administration is pledging to help get Waiahole residents a fair agreement.
"To come out with an outcome that supports the farmers, supports the residents who live there, doesn't displace anyone, supports, you know, agriculture as an industry," said the governor's chief housing officer, Nani Medeiros.
Lawmakers are also stepping in to try and extend the existing leases and current rents for the next five years.
"This kind of farming we think -- rooted in the community, based on family labor -- this kind of family farming is something that we think needs to be preserved," Reppun added.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.