Wahiawa Middle School students hospitalized after eating THC edibles By Kathryn Doorey Kathryn Doorey Digital Content Producer Author email Mar 28, 2022 Mar 28, 2022 Updated 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Two students at Wahiawa Middle School were hospitalized on Monday after school officials said they ate marijuana edibles and became sick.The students, both just 11 years old, were taken to the hospital after suffering reactions from eating the marijuana (THC) edibles, according to a letter sent home to parents.Both students were said to be in serious condition, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS).The school is investigating this incident. It is unclear where the students obtained the edibles or if Honolulu Police will get involved.Illicit drugs or intoxicating substances, along with other contraband items, are strictly prohibited on school campuses, according to the Hawaii Administrative Rules.If you have any information regarding this incident or if you feel like your child may have also ingested the edibles, you are asked to contact a Wahiawa School administrator (808) 305-3300. Over 2.5 million students were current users of tobacco products last year, survey shows Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Student Wahiawa Middle School Marijuana Drug Kathryn Doorey Digital Content Producer Author email Follow Kathryn Doorey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Landslides blocking lanes on Piilani Highway, Hana Highway on Maui Updated Dec 30, 2021 Local Flooding rain continues tonight for O'ahu & Kaua'i Updated Dec 7, 2021 Business Pressures of the pandemic delay environmental protection efforts Updated Jan 4, 2022 Local Cardi B pledges to pay funeral costs for Bronx fire victims Jan 19, 2022 Local Could the 'Eddie' be a go? organizers hope waves will meet competition standards this year Updated Nov 25, 2021 Business Ohana Hale Marketplace, Starbucks to vacate Ward Village spaces in April 2022 Updated Mar 15, 2022 Recommended for you