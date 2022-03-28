 Skip to main content
Wahiawa Middle School students hospitalized after eating THC edibles

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Two students at Wahiawa Middle School were hospitalized on Monday after school officials said they ate marijuana edibles and became sick.

The students, both just 11 years old, were taken to the hospital after suffering reactions from eating the marijuana (THC) edibles, according to a letter sent home to parents.

Both students were said to be in serious condition, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

The school is investigating this incident. It is unclear where the students obtained the edibles or if Honolulu Police will get involved.

Illicit drugs or intoxicating substances, along with other contraband items, are strictly prohibited on school campuses, according to the Hawaii Administrative Rules.

If you have any information regarding this incident or if you feel like your child may have also ingested the edibles, you are asked to contact a Wahiawa School administrator (808) 305-3300.

