 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Voter's Guide: Voting locations and ballot box information for Hawaii residents

  • 0
ballots

Voting in person? Voting by mail? See below for a list of voter service centers, ballot drop box locations, and hours across the Islands. View a comprehensive map online or below. Visit this link for all additional information. 

Download PDF Hawaii Ballot Drop Box Locations 2022

OAHU  

 

Honolulu & Kapolei

 

Honolulu Hale (Courtyard)

530 South King Street

Honolulu, HI 

--

Kapolei Hale

1000 Uluohia Street

Kapolei, HI 96707

 

Primary Election

Aug 1 - Aug 12
Mon- Sat
8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Aug 13
7 a.m. to 7 a.m.

General Election                  

Oct 25 - Nov 7
Mon-Sat
8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Election Day: Nov 8
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 

 

Kaneohe

 Hours

Kaneohe District Park (Meeting Room)

45-660 Keaahala Road

Kaneohe, HI 96744

 

Primary Election

Aug 1 - Aug 5
Mon - Fri
11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

General Election

Oct 25 - Oct 29
Tues - Sat
11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m                         

 

 

 

 

Wahiawa 

 Hours

George Fred Wright Wahiawa District Park (Ceramics Room)

1129 Kilani Avenue

Wahiawa, HI 96786

 

 

Primary Election

Aug 8 - Aug 12

Mon - Fri

11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

General Election

November 1, 2022, through November 5, 2022

Tuesday through Saturday
11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

 

MAUI 

 

Kaunakakai

 

Mitchell Pauole Center

Conference Room
90 Ainoa Street
Kaunakakai, HI 96748

 

Primary Election

August 1 - August 12
Monday - Saturday
8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

August 13, 2022
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

General Election                 

Oct 25 - Nov 7
Mon - Sat
8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

November 8
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

--

 Wailuku

 
 

Velma McWayne Santos Community Center

395 Waena Street

Wailuku, HI 96793

Primary Election

August 1- August 12
Monday through Saturday
8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

August 13
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

General Election

October 25, 2022, through November 7, 2022

Monday through Saturday

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

November 8, 2022

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

--

 LANAI CITY

 Hours 

Lanai County Council District Office

Conference Room

814 Fraser Avenue

Lanai City, HI 96763

Primary Election

August 8 - August 12 
Monday through Friday
8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

August 13, 2022
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

General Election

November 1-November 7
Monday through Saturday
8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

November 8
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

 HANA

 

Hana High & Elementary School

4111 Hana Hwy

Hana, HI 96713

Primary Election

August 13, 2022

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

General Election

November 8, 2022

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

 

 KAUAI 

LIHUE

 
 

Historic County Annex Building Basement

4386 Rice Street

Lihue, HI 96766

 Primary Election

August 1, 2022, through August 12, 2022

Monday through Saturday

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

August 13, 2022

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

General Election

October 25, 2022, through November 7, 2022

Monday through Saturday

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

November 8, 2022

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

HAWAII COUNTY

 HILO 

 

County of Hawaii Aupuni Center

Conference Room

101 Pauahi Street, #1

Hilo, HI 96720

Primary Election

August 1, 2022, through August 12, 2022

Monday through Saturday

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

August 13, 2022

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

General Election

October 25, 2022, through November 7, 2022

Monday through Saturday

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

November 8, 2022

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

---

 KAILUA-KONA

 

West Hawaii Civic Center

Community Room Building G

74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway

Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Primary Election

August 1, 2022, through August 12, 2022

Monday through Saturday

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

August 13, 2022

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

General Election

October 25, 2022, through November 7, 2022

Monday through Saturday

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

November 8, 2022

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK