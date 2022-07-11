Voter's Guide: Voting locations and ballot box information for Hawaii residents

Voting in person? Voting by mail? See below for a list of voter service centers, ballot drop box locations, and hours across the Islands. View a comprehensive map online or below. Visit this link for all additional information.
OAHU
|
Honolulu & Kapolei
Honolulu Hale (Courtyard)
530 South King Street
Honolulu, HI
--
Kapolei Hale
1000 Uluohia Street
Kapolei, HI 96707
Primary Election
Aug 1 - Aug 12
Aug 13
General Election
Oct 25 - Nov 7
Election Day: Nov 8
|
Kaneohe
|Hours
Kaneohe District Park (Meeting Room)
45-660 Keaahala Road
Kaneohe, HI 96744
Primary Election
General Election
Oct 25 - Oct 29
|
Wahiawa
|Hours
George Fred Wright Wahiawa District Park (Ceramics Room)
1129 Kilani Avenue
Wahiawa, HI 96786
Primary Election
Aug 8 - Aug 12
Mon - Fri
11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
General Election
November 1, 2022, through November 5, 2022
Tuesday through Saturday
MAUI
|
Kaunakakai
Mitchell Pauole Center
Conference Room
Primary Election
August 1 - August 12
August 13, 2022
General Election
Oct 25 - Nov 7
November 8
--
Wailuku
|
Velma McWayne Santos Community Center
395 Waena Street
Wailuku, HI 96793
Primary Election
August 1- August 12
August 13
General Election
October 25, 2022, through November 7, 2022
Monday through Saturday
8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
November 8, 2022
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
--
LANAI CITY
|Hours
Lanai County Council District Office
Conference Room
814 Fraser Avenue
Lanai City, HI 96763
Primary Election
August 8 - August 12
August 13, 2022
General Election
November 1-November 7
November 8
HANA
Hana High & Elementary School
4111 Hana Hwy
Hana, HI 96713
Primary Election
August 13, 2022
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
General Election
November 8, 2022
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
KAUAI
LIHUE
|
Historic County Annex Building Basement
4386 Rice Street
Lihue, HI 96766
| Primary Election
August 1, 2022, through August 12, 2022
Monday through Saturday
8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
August 13, 2022
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
General Election
October 25, 2022, through November 7, 2022
Monday through Saturday
8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
November 8, 2022
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
HAWAII COUNTY
HILO
County of Hawaii Aupuni Center
Conference Room
101 Pauahi Street, #1
Hilo, HI 96720
Primary Election
August 1, 2022, through August 12, 2022
Monday through Saturday
8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
August 13, 2022
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
General Election
October 25, 2022, through November 7, 2022
Monday through Saturday
8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
November 8, 2022
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
---
KAILUA-KONA
West Hawaii Civic Center
Community Room Building G
74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway
Kailua-Kona, HI 96740
Primary Election
August 1, 2022, through August 12, 2022
Monday through Saturday
8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
August 13, 2022
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
General Election
October 25, 2022, through November 7, 2022
Monday through Saturday
8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
November 8, 2022
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.