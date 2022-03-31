Volunteers needed for mass spay and neuter event at Aloha Stadium

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 15 to 25 knots, and seas up to 12
feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening through Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaiian Humane Society is looking for volunteers for a mass spay and neuter clinic.
It's teaming up with Greater Good Charities to host the free event, called "Good Fix" next week at Aloha Stadium.
"This event is really just the biggest bang for our buck, and in the shortest amount of time to make the greatest impact," explained Jessica Tronoski, communications manager at the Hawaiian Humane Society.
In an effort to control Hawaii's cat overpopulation, specially-trained surgical and trapping teams will target certain communities.
Volunteers are needed to sign up free-roaming cats for clinics.
"Our goal is to spay and neuter 300 cats per day through this program," explained Tronoski. "This clinic lasts for six days, so that's a total of 1,800 cats that we're planning on spaying and neutering."
The event runs next Tuesday, April 5, through Saturday, April 10. Supplies like towels, newspaper, and wet cat food are also needed.
For more information on how to volunteer or donate, click here.