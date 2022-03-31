 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 15 to 25 knots, and seas up to 12
feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening through Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Volunteers needed for mass spay and neuter event at Aloha Stadium

  • Updated
  • 0
Volunteers needed for mass spay and neuter event at Aloha Stadium
Mika Miyashima

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaiian Humane Society is looking for volunteers for a mass spay and neuter clinic.

It's teaming up with Greater Good Charities to host the free event, called "Good Fix" next week at Aloha Stadium.

"This event is really just the biggest bang for our buck, and in the shortest amount of time to make the greatest impact," explained Jessica Tronoski, communications manager at the Hawaiian Humane Society.

In an effort to control Hawaii's cat overpopulation, specially-trained surgical and trapping teams will target certain communities.

Volunteers are needed to sign up free-roaming cats for clinics.

"Our goal is to spay and neuter 300 cats per day through this program," explained Tronoski. "This clinic lasts for six days, so that's a total of 1,800 cats that we're planning on spaying and neutering."

The event runs next Tuesday, April 5, through Saturday, April 10. Supplies like towels, newspaper, and wet cat food are also needed.

For more information on how to volunteer or donate, click here.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK