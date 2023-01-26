Volunteers needed for 27th Annual Honolulu Festival

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt around Kauai, Pailolo
Channel, and Alenuihaha Channel. Elsewhere 10 to 20 kt. Seas 8
to 12 feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Courtesy: Honolulu Festival Foundation via Facebook
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Festival Foundation is looking for community volunteers to help with the return of the 27th Annual Honolulu Festival, running from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12.
The last day to submit volunteer applications is Friday, Feb. 17.
The annual event is held to celebrate the diverse cultures of the Pacific. There will be a variety of free events and activities for the public to enjoy, including cultural performances, traditional arts and exhibitions that are not to be missed!
Volunteers must be at least 12 years of age and those that are under the age of 18 are required to present a waiver form signed by a parent or legal guardian.
The festivities will be held at Hawaii Convention Center, Ala Moana Center, and Waikiki Beach Walk. Various shifts are available at these locations to support the Japanese Film Festival, parade, Ennichi Corner, and more fun festivities.
