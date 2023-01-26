 Skip to main content
Volunteers needed for 27th Annual Honolulu Festival

  Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Festival Foundation is looking for community volunteers to help with the return of the 27th Annual Honolulu Festival, running from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12.

The last day to submit volunteer applications is Friday, Feb. 17.

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

