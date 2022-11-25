Volunteer group that cleans illegal dumping on Maui road puts out a call for help

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds will steadily diminish over the next 2
days, but a large north-northeast swell will result in elevated
seas of 12 to 18 feet in exposed areas.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha
Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters
and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Fed up with all the litter, nearby resident Mark White hatched up an idea to form a volunteer group to clean it up.
The group calls itself the "Pulehu Posse" and they meet the first Saturday of every month to remove the trash from the roadway. The posse will be in business two years next month.
During its fledgling days, White would have to haul the trash he gathered to the nearby dump and would pay the tipping fee out of his own pocket. After soliciting sponsors, Pukalani Superette started covering the fees, and non-profit Malama Maui Nui assembled more volunteers.
But two years in, the problem just isn't getting any better.
"It's gotten worse and worse. There's a place now where people have created dumps of their own," White added.
Additionally, less people have been coming out to clean up days, so White is desperately asking more community members to step up and help.
If you would like to volunteer, the group will be meeting at 8 a.m. at the top of Holopuni Road on Dec. 3, Jan. 7, and Feb. 4.