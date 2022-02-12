Visiting hiker rescued after suffering injury on Kalalau Trail By David Hixon David Hixon Digital Content Producer Author email Feb 12, 2022 Feb 12, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KALALAU, Hawaiʻi (KITV4) – Firefighters from the Kauaʻi Fire Department (KFD) rescued an injured 56-year-old hiker from the Kalalau Trail on Feb. 11, 2022.According to a press release, KFD personnel responded to a call reporting the distressed hiker in the vicinity of Hoʻolulu Falls at approximately 3:45 p.m.The KFD rescue helicopter and firefighters made contact with the injured hiker, a visitor from California, at approximately 5 p.m.KFD airlifted the hurt man to Princeville Airport, where American Medical Response personnel took over treatment and transported him to Wilcox Medical Center. News "Person A" Named in Hawaii Legislature Bribery Scandal by Jeremy Lee Local HFD rescues boaters in distress on Oahu by: KITV4 WEB STAFF Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Firefighter Kauai Fire Department Hiker Social Services Medicine Personnel Kalalau Trail Rescue Helicopter Kauai David Hixon Digital Content Producer Author email Follow David Hixon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local 5 new COVID-related death, 170 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Dec 10, 2021 Local Wednesday Weather: Sun and trades Updated Feb 1, 2022 Local Rescuers race to save boy stuck down a well for three days in Morocco Feb 4, 2022 News Maui BWS lifts its boil water advisory for some Upcountry areas; other residents should continue to boil water until further notice Updated Dec 17, 2021 News Navy plans to contest Gov. Ige's emergency order on suspending Red Hill operations Updated Dec 7, 2021 Crime & Courts CrimeStoppers: Arthur Gututala turned himself in to authorities Updated Jan 4, 2022 Recommended for you