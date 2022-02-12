 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Visiting hiker rescued after suffering injury on Kalalau Trail

  • Updated
  • 0
HFD Helicopter
FILE

KALALAU, Hawaiʻi (KITV4) – Firefighters from the Kauaʻi Fire Department (KFD) rescued an injured 56-year-old hiker from the Kalalau Trail on Feb. 11, 2022.

According to a press release, KFD personnel responded to a call reporting the distressed hiker in the vicinity of Hoʻolulu Falls at approximately 3:45 p.m.

The KFD rescue helicopter and firefighters made contact with the injured hiker, a visitor from California, at approximately 5 p.m.

KFD airlifted the hurt man to Princeville Airport, where American Medical Response personnel took over treatment and transported him to Wilcox Medical Center.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com