Viruses Could Strain Hawaii Hospitals This Winter

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Flu cases are higher than usual for this time of year and are expected to soar in the coming weeks. Other viruses like R.S.V could collide with an expected winter rise in Covid infections.
Dr. Philip Verhoef, MD, Clinical Associate Prof of Medicine at the John A. Burns School of Medicine plus, Adult and Pediatric ICU doctor at Kaiser Permanente says “These viral illnesses can be bad for adults and children."
And he is worried about them putting a strain on hospitals and health care capacity in Hawaii.
Dr. Philip Verhoef, MD, says “"I’m worried this could be a hard winter, it will be different than it was during covid. Because we are going to see a lot of different kinds of illnesses. We are going to see coronavirus causing some people to be hospitalized, we are going to see these other illnesses rearing their ugly heads. “ “I’m worried its going to tax our already stretched thin medical system that we have in Hawaii. “
Hilton Raethel , Healthcare Association of Hawaii says, “ It would put a strain and further strain on our facilities if either we have a major flu outbreak or RSV outbreak, OR another omicron surge. “ “If we had 400 Covid patients, on top of what we have today, that would create a huge amount of stress in our hospital delivery system. "
Hilton Raethel , Healthcare Association of Hawaii says,“Our hospitals are very very full we are running on a daily basis, census levels well in excess few hundred patients a day. Pre pandemic in 2019. So that means hospitals are already full, doctors , nurses therapists are already stretched. And we have a few medical personnel from the mainland here in the state. So we are concerned about any further increase in our census. In our hospitals."
And the FLU could be making a big comeback this year, because the public is not taking health care precautions, as we did during the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Dr. Philip Verhoef, MD, says "We haven’t seen a lot of viral illnesses these last couple of years. These things run in cycles and we are in for a rough one. Flu kills upwards of 50,000 people a year in this country. It's not trivial and it does result in hospitalizations. And significant illness.”
Dr. Philip Verhoef and the Healthcare Association of Hawaii are advising that with the Holidays approaching, get those vaccinations and boosters, if you need them. Plus, they say, definitely, stay home if you are sick.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.