Vietnam War refugee pays it forward in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Trang Nguyen Malone was 1-year-old in South Vietnam when a U.S. Navy ship rescued her family during the 1975 fall of Saigon to North Vietnamese forces, ending the war.
Among thousands of refugees who escaped in one of the greatest humanitarian missions in American military history, Malone, her two siblings and parents, were flown from Guam to a relocation center in Arkansas and eventually resettled in Illinois through a church sponsorship. At age 18, Malone joined the U.S. Army “to give back to the country” that offered a promising new life.
After earning college degrees in nutrition and human resource management, Malone applied her knowledge to helping her fellow soldiers. Her service as a human resources leader ranged from creating talent management strategies and workforce programs at U.S. Army hospitals, to developing lesson plans and preparing training equipment to launch the first Combat Medic Training for the Afghan National Army at the Kabul National Training Center.
Malone completed her 28-year military career as a lieutenant colonel in 2021. Coming full circle, she held a small retirement party on the historic USS Missouri in Hawaii. Soon after, she joined CVS Health as a Workforce Initiatives Manager, applying her experience building a diverse workforce that reflects the communities CVS Health serves through employment services and training.
“I’ve always had people to look up to and in my corner to cheer, push, and help me to reach my goals,” Malone said. “I want to do this for others – to pay it forward. At CVS Health, I get to develop programs to support others in developing their skills and talents to reach their goals. I am also able to help create stronger communities by improving people’s health and wellbeing.”
The married mother of three children hasn’t forgotten her humble beginnings. Her family fled Vietnam with few belongings, never to return. At the Arkansas relocation center, her mother turned a visit to the infirmary into an opportunity to hand-stitch clothing from the clinic’s white curtains for her three young children. Malone treasures a remaining shirt and pants made from the curtains.
“The outfit allows me to remember the past, the sacrifices my parents made and the help and support our family received from so many people,” Malone said. “It’s a symbol of hope, that even with so little and thinking everything is lost, good is possible.”
