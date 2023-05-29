 Skip to main content
Vietnam War refugee pays it forward in Hawaii

Vietnamese Refugee Retires from U.S. Army after 28 Years on USS Missouri

Trang Nguyen Malone completed her 28-year military career as a lieutenant colonel in 2021. Coming full circle, when a U.S. Navy ship rescued her family during the 1975 fall of Saigon to North Vietnamese forces to holding a small retirement party on the historic USS Missouri based in Hawaii.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Trang Nguyen Malone was 1-year-old in South Vietnam when a U.S. Navy ship rescued her family during the 1975 fall of Saigon to North Vietnamese forces, ending the war.

Among thousands of refugees who escaped in one of the greatest humanitarian missions in American military history, Malone, her two siblings and parents, were flown from Guam to a relocation center in Arkansas and eventually resettled in Illinois through a church sponsorship. At age 18, Malone joined the U.S. Army “to give back to the country” that offered a promising new life.

News Anchor/Reporter

Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A.

