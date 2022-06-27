 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES...

.The recent long period south swell is maintaining advisory level
surf along many southern coasts today. Although this swell is
falling today, another swell pulse from the south should keep
south shore surf elevated to near advisory heights into and
possibly through Tuesday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves 6 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Kahoolawe, Oahu,
Molokai, Lanai, Maui and Big Island.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Vietnam War Army veteran and Hawaii resident to receive Medal of Honor from President Biden

  • Updated
  • 0
Dennis
the hawaiiherald.com

WASHINGTON D.C. (KITV4) - President Joe Biden will award Hawaii resident Army veteran Dennis M. Fujii the Medal of Honor for his service in the Vietnam War. 

Fujii will be honored for "acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving as crew chief aboard a helicopter ambulance during rescue operations in Laos and the Republic of Vietnam from February 18-22, 1971," the White House shared in a statement.

Fujii was tasked to evacuate seriously wounded Vietnamese military personnel, and his helicopter was forced to crash land after sustaining enemy gunfire. Despite being injured, he waved off rescue from another helicopter and remained behind, as the only, American, on the battlefield -- while administering first aid to allied casualties. 

"For more than 17 hours, Fujii repeatedly exposed himself to hostile fire as he left the security of his entrenchment o better observe enemy troop positions, and to direct air strikes against them until an American helicopter could attempt to airlift him from the area," the White House statement shared. 

The ceremony will take place on July 5 at the White House. 

Specialist Five Fujii will be awarded the Medal of Honor along with Staff Sergeant Edward N. Kaneshiro (posthumous), Specialist Five Dwight W. Birdwell, and retired Major John J. Duffy.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK