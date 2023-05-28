 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vietnam vet from Honolulu will be inducted into 'In Memory' program in D.C.

  • Updated
  • 0
Vietnam vet from Honolulu will be inducted into 'In Memory' program in D.C.

Vietnam vet from Honolulu will be inducted into 'In Memory' program in D.C. This year, one of the more than 500 to be honored will include long time Hawaii resident John A. Kimmell II. Photo: Willy Shum.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KITV4) -- More than 500 Vietnam veterans, including one who was a longtime Hawai'i resident, will be inducted into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s (VVMF) In Memory Program this June.

Army Major John A. Kimmell II died in 2021 due to complications of Parkinson's Disease caused by exposure to Agent Orange during his service in Vietnam. Kimmell's name will be read at a ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred