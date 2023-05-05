Victim testimony continues on Day 4 of the Hirokawa attempted murder, sexual assault trial

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt, except north winds 25 to 30 kt
in Maalaea Bay. Seas 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Alen Kaneshiro, the attorney representing Hirokawa, questioned the woman for hours. Throughout the cross examination, Kaneshiro suggested there are discrepancies between woman's testimony so far and her interview with a detective.
But the woman said her memory may have been spotty when she spoke with the authorities because she just finished two surgeries for the extensive injuries she suffered from the alleged assault.
"The nurses had mentioned that I was very groggy with the drugs and I was very sleepy so I think I probably couldn't remember and I think there were areas I just couldn't remember," the woman added.
However, the woman did recall feeling uncomfortable when she said Hirokawa stroked her back when they met at a bar earlier that night.
"Did you try to move away?," Kaneshiro asked, to which the woman replied, "yes, slightly."
The defense even questioned the woman's dating history.
The woman confirmed she told her friend she had a steady boyfriend back home in Illinois.
"You were OK going to the bar and holding hands with men who brought you drinks?" Kaneshiro asked.
The woman responded by saying, "I never thought that deep about it."
In her testimony, the woman, who said she herself does not usually drink, had mentioned she went with Hirokawa to his Capitol Place apartment because she was concerned he was too drunk to walk alone.
But the defense presented surveillance video of the two walking and argued Hirokawa appeared to not need any help.
Later that night in November 2020, Hirokawa allegedly choked, sexually assaulted, and stomped on the woman.
Hirokawa's attorney argues his client does not remember much of the night and was acting out of the ordinary because the woman drugged him. She refutes that claim.