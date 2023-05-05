 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt, except north winds 25 to 30 kt
in Maalaea Bay. Seas 6 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Victim testimony continues on Day 4 of the Hirokawa attempted murder, sexual assault trial

  • Updated
  • 0
Hirokawa trial

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After an emotional day of testifying in court Thursday, the victim in the Michael Hirokawa attempted murder and sexual assault trial took the witness stand for a second day Friday. 

Alen Kaneshiro, the attorney representing Hirokawa, questioned the woman for hours. Throughout the cross examination, Kaneshiro suggested there are discrepancies between woman's testimony so far and her interview with a detective.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred