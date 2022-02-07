 Skip to main content

Victim shot while delivering newspapers in Waikiki

  • Updated
  • 0

New tonight KITV4 spoke with one of the victims whose vehicle was shot at while trying to help break up a fight in Waikiki early Sunday morning.

HONOLULU (KITV4) - New tonight KITV4 spoke with one of the victims whose vehicle was shot at while trying to help break up a fight in Waikiki early Sunday morning.

Patrick Nakahara said he was out delivering newspapers at around 4 AM when he says they witnessed some guys beating up another man and tried to help.

The incident occurred on Nahua Street and you could see one of the guys had a gun. 

He says the bullets came really close to his teenage sons and teenage nieces who were in the car with him.

He was able to find a police officer that was parked and reported the incident. 

Police have opened an attempted murder and robbery case.

If you have any information that can help investigators with this case, you are asked to call the Honolulu police at 808-955-8300.

