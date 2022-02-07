Victim shot while delivering newspapers in Waikiki by: KITV4 WEB STAFF Feb 7, 2022 Feb 7, 2022 Updated 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save New tonight KITV4 spoke with one of the victims whose vehicle was shot at while trying to help break up a fight in Waikiki early Sunday morning. HONOLULU (KITV4) - New tonight KITV4 spoke with one of the victims whose vehicle was shot at while trying to help break up a fight in Waikiki early Sunday morning.Patrick Nakahara said he was out delivering newspapers at around 4 AM when he says they witnessed some guys beating up another man and tried to help.The incident occurred on Nahua Street and you could see one of the guys had a gun. He says the bullets came really close to his teenage sons and teenage nieces who were in the car with him.He was able to find a police officer that was parked and reported the incident. Police have opened an attempted murder and robbery case.If you have any information that can help investigators with this case, you are asked to call the Honolulu police at 808-955-8300. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Patrick Nakahara Police Crime Robbery Police Officer Case Guy Attempted Murder Honolulu More From KITV 4 Island News Local Family continues search for missing Maui man Updated 37 min ago Local 3 new COVID-related death, 1,511 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Dec 23, 2021 COVID-19 6 new COVID-related deaths, 5,977 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Jan 15, 2022 Local Man dead following early morning crash on Oahu's westside Updated Dec 3, 2021 Local 30-year-old from New Jersey rescued, airlifted off Lanikai Pillbox trail Updated Jan 31, 2022 News House Minority Leader Val Okimoto discusses her concerns about Governor Ige's overreach in authority. Updated Nov 20, 2021 Recommended for you