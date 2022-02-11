Victim shot at while delivering newspapers in Waikiki; Suspect arrested | UPDATE

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident in Waikiki on Sunday.
Ryan Ragland is facing a complaint of first-degree murder after police say he shot up a vehicle on Nehua Street in Waikiki around 4 a.m. Sunday afternoon.
Patrick Nakahara was on Nehua Street delivering newspapers when he said witnessed a group of men assaulting another man. He said he tried to intervene and that is when one of the men pulled a gun and starting firing.
No one was injured in the shooting, but a vehicle with multiple people inside, including children, was hit.
Few details about how police were led to arrest Ragland.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - KITV4 spoke with a victim who reports that his vehicle was shot at while attempting to help break up a fight in Waikiki early Sunday morning.
Patrick Nakahara said he was on Nehua St. delivering newspapers when he says he witnessed a group of men assaulting another man and that's when he reports he attempted to intervene.
That is when one of the men pulled out a gun.
Nakahara reports hearing three shots and that the bullets hit close to where his teenage sons and nieces were in the car.
No injuries have been reported.
Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder and robbery investigation.
If you have any information that can help investigators with this case, you are asked to call the Honolulu police at 808-955-8300.