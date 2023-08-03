Veterinarians warning of 'dog flu' in Hawaii By KITV Web Staff Aug 3, 2023 Aug 3, 2023 Updated Aug 3, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For the very first time -- cases of *canine influenza* or the "dog flu" have been detected in Hawaii. A warning from veterinarians: for the very first time, cases of canine influenza, or the "dog flu", have been detected in Hawaii.It's considered more contagious than kennel cough.Even though humans cannot contract the illness it can be fatal for your pet.The virus can spread through respiratory secretions or direct contact with other dogs.There is a yearly vaccination available, and owners are urged to talk to their veterinarians about the options to keep their pet safe. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Veterinarian Canine Influenza Hawaii More From KITV 4 Island News Business Board of Education picks Keith Hayashi as new superintendent Updated Mar 24, 2023 Business Masks again required indoors at all University of Hawaii facilities Updated May 25, 2022 News Wednesday Morning Weather - Moderate Winds Today, Strong Winds to Come Nov 23, 2022 Local University of Hawaii at Manoa programs receive top-rankings in international and national ratings Updated May 5, 2022 News New CDC report finds youth mental health is worsening in pandemic Updated May 21, 2022 Local Award-winning UH Manoa theatre program is honored in new art exhibit Updated Jan 9, 2023 Recommended for you