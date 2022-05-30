Veterinarian staff shortage impacts Hawaii pet owners

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.Surf along south facing shores will build throughout the day
Tuesday as a large long-period south swell arrives.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf rising to 8 to 12 feet on Tuesday.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous. Boaters should
be aware of an increased number of surfers and body boarders
utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing areas.
Near Critical Shortage of Veterinary Professionals in Hawaii.
“We are understaffed. We have so many patients that come in and the clients, rightfully so they want to get the right care for their animals but when you have a full hospital of sick and injured patients," says Michele Morlet, of Feather & Fur Animal Hospital.
"You can’t take anymore. Every day we are getting calls from other facilities, they’re at capacity, they’re only taking emergencies, so it’s not just us. It’s everywhere.”
Early in the pandemic, increases in pet adoptions strengthened the bond between people and their pets. But it also accelerated an already existing veterinary professional staffing shortfall.
At Feather and Fur Animal Hospital, they see up to 100 pet patients, and sometimes more, a day. With 11 veterinarians and 60 staff members, they can only handle life-threatening emergencies, and previously scheduled appointments.
“It feels like crisis level, for those of us working in it, because again, we’re working long hours. And very hard conditions trying to save lives,” says Morlet. “It works on your mind, it works on your heart, and you can’t save them all, you want to.”
While there is this critical shortage of veterinary professionals, workers at Feather & Fur Animal Hospital are asking for everyone's patience , kindness and understanding as they continue to care for your pets.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.