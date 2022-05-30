 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...

.Surf along south facing shores will build throughout the day
Tuesday as a large long-period south swell arrives.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Surf rising to 8 to 12 feet on Tuesday.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian islands.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous. Boaters should
be aware of an increased number of surfers and body boarders
utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing areas.


&&

Veterinarian staff shortage impacts Hawaii pet owners

  • Updated
  • 0
Veterinarian Staffing Shortage in Hawaii

Near Critical Shortage of Veterinary Professionals in Hawaii.

Despite an average of 2,500-2,600 graduates becoming veterinarians each year, an estimated 15,000 veterinarians could be needed for U.S. pets by 2030.

A Banfield Pet Hospital study finds that a potential shortage of this size would leave 75 million pets without veterinary care by 2030.

At Feather and Fur Animal Hospital in Kailua, less staff at the clinic and at facilities statewide means the veterinary staffing shortage is approaching a critical level.

“We are understaffed. We have so many patients that come in and the clients, rightfully so they want to get the right care for their animals but when you have a full hospital of sick and injured patients," says Michele Morlet, of Feather & Fur Animal Hospital.  

"You can’t take anymore. Every day we are getting calls from other facilities, they’re at capacity, they’re only taking emergencies, so it’s not just us. It’s everywhere.”

Early in the pandemic, increases in pet adoptions strengthened the bond between people and their pets. But it also accelerated an already existing veterinary professional staffing shortfall.

At Feather and Fur Animal Hospital, they see up to 100 pet patients, and sometimes more, a day. With 11 veterinarians and 60 staff members, they can only handle life-threatening emergencies, and previously scheduled appointments.

“It feels like crisis level, for those of us working in it, because again, we’re working long hours. And very hard conditions trying to save lives,” says Morlet. “It works on your mind, it works on your heart, and you can’t save them all, you want to.”

While there is this critical shortage of veterinary professionals, workers at Feather & Fur Animal Hospital are asking for everyone's patience , kindness and understanding as they continue to care for your pets.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK