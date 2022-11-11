Veterans Day 2022

National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific “Punchbowl” Veterans Day Ceremony
WHEN: Friday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m.
WHERE: National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific
The Oahu Veterans Council will sponsor an in-person Veterans Day ceremony.
Due to limited parking all who are attending the ceremony should carpool.
The ceremony will feature full military honors to include: Wreath laying, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific Band, distinguished speakers, hula performance, rifle salute, Requiem on Taps, Missing man flyover by the Hawaii Air National Guard F-22 squadron.
Public Utility Commission (PUC) vans and buses will not be allowed on cemetery property until 12 p.m.
Any PUC van or bus entering the cemetery will be turned around at the flagpole.
For more information, visit the National Cemetery Administration (NCA) website or contact Punchbowl staff at (808) 532-3720.
Governor’s Virtual Veterans Day Concert and Ceremony
WHEN: Friday, November 11, 2022
WHAT: Governor’s Virtual Veterans Day Concert and Ceremony
WHO: Major General Kenneth S. Hara, Congressional Leaders, State and City Government Officials, Consul Generals, U.S. Military Commanders, Military Members, Veterans and their Families.
The State Department of Defense in conjunction with the State Office of Veterans’ Services has created a Virtual Governor’s Veterans Day Concert and Ceremony scheduled for Friday, November 11, 2022.
Back by popular demand, the Virtual Veterans Day Concert will be performed by the 111th Hawaii Army National Guard Band led by Bandmaster and Chief of the Army National Guard Bands, CW5 Curtis Hiyane. The band will feature new musical selections in tribute to our military members, our Veterans and to their families.
Governor David Y. Ige has also provided a Veterans Day message for our Veterans, military service men and women and their families in the video.
As a reminder, there will not be an in-person Veterans Day event normally held on November 11, 2022, at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in the afternoon.
The Battleship Missouri Memorial Celebrates the 160th Anniversary of the Medal of Honor
Honoring the legacy of an American hero and statesman, Senator Daniel K. Inouye
WHAT: Veterans Day Sunset Ceremony
WHEN: Friday, November 11, 4:30 p.m.
WHERE: Battleship Missouri Memorial, Fantail Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii
WHO:
- Keynote Address: Jennifer Sabas, Director, Daniel K. Inouye Institute
- Distinguished Guest Speakers: Commander Dave Haile, USS Daniel Inouye DDG 118
- Rear Admiral Stephen Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii
- Opening Address: CAPT Jack Laufer, USCGR (Ret.), USS Missouri Memorial Board of Directors
COST and ATTIRE: Free and open to the public
Summer Whites, Service Equivalent or Aloha Attire
BASE ACCESS: Complimentary round-trip shuttle service from the Pearl Harbor Visitor
Center. Please note bags are not allowed on the shuttle.
On Friday, November 11, Veterans Day observances worldwide will culminate with a special sunset ceremony onboard the historic Battleship Missouri Memorial in Pearl Harbor. Join us at this ceremony honoring the 160th Anniversary of Battleship Missouri Memorial Celebrates the 160th Anniversary of the Medal of Honor on Veterans Day.
This year marks the 160th Anniversary of the Medal of Honor, the United States Armed Forces' highest and most prestigious award for military valor in action.
From the American Civil War to today, over 3,500 Medal of Honor distinctions have been awarded to service members who displayed bravery, courage, sacrifice and integrity in the moments that mattered most.
One of the most memorable Hawaii Medal of Honor recipients is Daniel K. Inouye.
Born and raised in Honolulu, Inouye served in the U.S. Army’s 442nd Regimental Combat Team during World War II, one of the most decorated military units in U.S. history. For his combat heroism, which cost him his right arm, Inouye was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, the Distinguished Service Cross, the Bronze Star, and the Purple Heart with Cluster.
After the war, Inouye went on to get his law degree and became one of the first representatives in the U.S. Congress when Hawai‘i became the 50th state. He was a longtime member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and served as the Senate’s president pro tempore from 2010 until his passing in 2012.
This year also marks the 10th anniversary of Daniel K. Inouye's passing and we remember and honor his service, sacrifice and commitment to the nation and Hawai‘i's communities.
Attendance to the ceremony is free and open to the public. Complimentary round-trip shuttle service for the ceremony will be offered from the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Hawai’i’s First U.S. Citizens in War to be Honored
WHEN: Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.
WHERE: Waikiki Natatorium War Memorial
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the American Legion and the Friends of the Natatorium will honor the first U.S. citizens from Hawai’i who served in World War I at the Waikiki Natatorium War Memorial, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.
The 10,000 Hawai’i veterans of the so-called Great War were trailblazers who were part of a movement to secure better health and service benefits for all who serve in uniform in peace and war.
Their legacy as Hawai’i’s first U.S. citizen-veterans also connects the VFW, American Legion and the Natatorium War Memorial.
For more information, contact Wayne Yoshioka, VFW Department of Hawai’i public affairs coordinator, vfw8616@gmail.com.
Two military flyovers scheduled for Veterans Day Weekend
There will be two flyovers on Oʻahu that will be conducted by the Hawai‘i Air National Guard this Veterans Day weekend.
Oʻahu Veterans Day Ceremony
- Where: National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl)
- Who: Hosted by the Oahu Veterans Council
- When: Friday, Nov. 11, Flyover scheduled about 11:00 a.m.
- Aircraft: Four F-22 Raptors
University of Hawai‘i Military Appreciation Night Football Game
- Where: University of Hawai‘i, Mānoa
- Who: Coordinated by the Air Force ROCT, UHM
- When: Saturday, Nov. 12, Flyover scheduled about 5:55 p.m. (five minutes prior to kick-off)
- Aircraft: One C-17 Globemaster
Wahiawa's Veterans Day Parade
When: Friday, Nov. 11, 2022; 10-11 a.m.
Where: Kaala Elementary School, 130 California Ave.
The 76th Annual Wahiawa Lions Veterans Day Parade is returning after a 2-year shutdown due to the Pandemic. The public is welcome to come and cheer the parade participants starting with the Leilehua High School Color Guard, Royal Hawaiian Band, the US Army 25th Infantry Division, Veterans, Gold Star Families, and Active Military!
The parade's Grand Marshal is Vietnam Veteran, Staff Sergeant Florentino Acosta, and Colonel Rob Shaw is bringing the 3rd Brigade to the parade.
Join the community lining the sidewalks along California Ave. from Kaala School, 130 Calif. Ave., up to the end of the parade at the Wahiawa Town Center, 823 Calif. Ave., and exiting left at Cane Street.
Veteran’s Recognition Event at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center
WHEN: Saturday, November 12, 2022; 5-6 p.m.
WHERE: Pearl Harbor Visitor Center at 1 Arizona Memorial Place, Honolulu HI
The National Park Service (NPS) and Pearl Harbor National Memorial in partnership with Pacific Historic Parks would like to welcome the public to help honor Veteran’s Day by learning more about the service and sacrifice of the Nisei Veterans this Veteran’s Day weekend at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center (1 Arizona Memorial Place, Honolulu HI).
The public can join NPS volunteers and staff to learn more about the unique stories and sacrifices made by this amazing group of veterans who served the country in one of the most trying periods throughout the history of the world.
Pearl Harbor National Memorial and its staff are grateful for the sacrifice and service of active duty, retired, and reserve military members and their families; and wish to show appreciation by providing this special program in honor of Veteran’s Day this year.
Participants can explore the grounds and exhibit areas and participate in staff programs during this after hours program.
Pearl Harbor National Memorial offers free admission for all, year-round. The Pearl Harbor Visitor Center is open daily from 7 a.m – 5 p.m., closed on Thanksgiving, December 25, and January 1. No bags are allowed on site and masks are still required regardless of vaccination status.
For more about the memorial, please visit the website and Facebook.
Veterans Day Weekend at Wet'n'Wild Hawaii
WHAT: Enjoy a three-day weekend action-packed with movies and football at Wet’n’Wild! Special admission on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th, will be $11.11 for all active, retired, reserve and veteran military members (must present valid military ID). Guests are half-off general admission.
WHEN: Friday – Sunday, November 11 – 13, 2022; Open at 10:30 a.m. // Closing at 4 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: 400 Farrington Hwy., Kapolei, HI 96707
Celebrate Veterans Day weekend with dive’n’movies, fun in the sun, and football! All movies and football games are shown on the park’s new 20-foot high-definition LED TV wall screen.
Guests can watch the show while floating in a tube or relaxing on the pool deck at Hawaiian Waters Wave Pool:
- Friday, November 11: Dive’n’movie matinee at 12 p.m., featuring Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13).
- Saturday, November 12: Dive'n'Movie featuring Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) showing at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. with extended hours and select rides open until 7 p.m.
- Sunday, November 13: Come watch Dallas take on Green Bay and visit the ESPN Hawai‘i tent for your chance to win cool prizes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
November is Military Appreciation Month at the waterpark: All active, retired, reserve and veteran military members will receive 50% OFF general admission all month (must present valid military ID). Season passes will be available for $7 per month with ten easy payments.