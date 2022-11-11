 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM
HST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet
expected.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Veterans Day 2022

  Updated
  • 0
Punchbowl - Obama visit

President Barack Obama's motorcade makes its way out of the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl in Honolulu, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2012. The President made a stop to visit the grave of his grandfather Stanley Dunham.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

 Eric Risberg

National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific “Punchbowl” Veterans Day Ceremony

WHEN: Friday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m.

Annual Memorial Day celebration at Punchbowl canceled due to pandemic
Waikiki Natatorium
Download PDF 76th Veterans Parade flyer d.pdf
USS Arizona Memorial

The USS Arizona Memorial is seen ahead of a ceremony marking the anniversary of the Japanese attack on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Officials gathered in Pearl Harbor to remember those killed in the 1941 Japanese attack, but public health measures adopted because of the coronavirus pandemic meant no survivors were present. The military broadcast video of the ceremony live online for survivors and members of the public to watch from afar. A moment of silence was held at 7:55 a.m., the same time the attack began 79 years ago. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, Pool)

Weekend Morning Anchor

After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.

