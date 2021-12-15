Veteran Ocean Safety Lifeguard "Kucho" retires after 36 years of city service

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel, Kauai Channel, Kauai
Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui
County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
1 of 3
Honolulu Emergency Services Department Ocean Safety Division
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The well-known face, outgoing personality, and dedicated Ocean Safety Rescue Ski Operator Ramses "Kucho" Rosa is retiring after 36 years of service on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
Mayor Rick Blangiardi has officially named December 18, 2021, as “WSOII Ramses ‘Kucho’ Rosa Day” in the City and County of Honolulu. Rosa has saved hundreds of surfers, swimmers, paddlers, and ocean users over the years.
He joined the city as an entry-level lifeguard in 1986, and was promoted to Rescue Ski Operator in 1996, and then qualified as an Emergency Medical Technician in 2010.
He is one of 51 lifeguards but none are as well known as Rosa, who is seen on town surf lineups with a smile and always ready to respond to emergencies. Ocean Safety personnel will gather Saturday to send Rosa off in style.