Vertical Raise helps local sports programs

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 12 to 18 feet subsiding to around 12 ft late
tonight.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU - Like many things during the COVID-19 pandemic, fundraisers have been impacted greatly.
Many of the traditional avenues seen in the past like car washes, raffles, imu's, auctions, etc. forced to be cancelled.
Many turning to other avenues to raise much needed funds and one of those avenues is online fundraising platform, Vertical Raise.
Vertical Raise utilizes peer to peer direct solicitation.
"We create a fundraising profile page for local sports teams and community organizations, and then we use email, text and social media to share that page with friends and family," said Peter Hamil, manager of the Hawai'i Territory for Vertical Raise.
According to Hamil, the platform helps broaden the reach from traditional fundraising methods and groups get a lot more supporters and raise a lot more money.
Fundraisers run three weeks and according to Hamil, gives teams a much larger reach with nearly 70% of donations coming from out of state.
Hamil says the platform also averages about $500 per participant, and the team keeps a much larger percentage of the money raised.
"It's been a game changer for nearly every program that's used it," said Hamil. "Being virtual also has its advantages when it comes to Covid concerns. Everything is online, so the risks involved with meeting a lot of people are eliminated."
Vertical Raise has been utilized at nearly every high school and a number of different clubs on Maui and Kaua'i. Hamil saying Lahainaluna High School and Kauai High School have seen the most benefit.
For the Lahainaluna football team, funds needed to be raised to fly the entire team to O'ahu for state football playoffs, not once but twice.
If you are interested in getting your team or club signed up with Vertical Raise, Hamil says to reach out to him directly by visiting the website, www.verticalraise.com/hawaii.
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.