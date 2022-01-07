 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vehicle strikes two children on Linapuni Street

  • Updated
  • 0
EMS Ambulance Generic parked

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Two children were struck by a vehicle on Linapuni Street, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

The collision occurred at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, injuring the two victims, ages 14 and four. The 14-year old male was in serious condition and transported by EMS.

According to the Department of Education, the accident did not occur on the campus of the nearby Linapuni Elementary School and did not involve the school's students.

According to initial EMS reports, the four-year-old boy sustained only minor injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.