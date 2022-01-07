Vehicle strikes two children on Linapuni Street KITV4 Web Staff Jan 7, 2022 Jan 7, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) – Two children were struck by a vehicle on Linapuni Street, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS).The collision occurred at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, injuring the two victims, ages 14 and four. The 14-year old male was in serious condition and transported by EMS.According to the Department of Education, the accident did not occur on the campus of the nearby Linapuni Elementary School and did not involve the school's students.According to initial EMS reports, the four-year-old boy sustained only minor injuries.This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Local Maui County Fire Department assisted by Coast Guard in rescuing stranded mariners By David Hixon Local HFD rescues injured hiker from Lanikai Pillbox Trail By David Hixon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Emergency Medical Services Vehicle Linapuni Elementary School Children Honolulu Collision Injury Report App School Education Department Of Education Accident Male More From KITV Local Gov. Ige announces $365 million allocated toward capital improvement projects in Hawaii Updated Nov 16, 2021 Local Light winds and possible thunderstorms for Big Island Updated Nov 17, 2021 Local Court upholds US cockfighting ban, rejects challenge in Guam Updated Dec 23, 2021 News Kohala community invited to "Coffee with a Cop" outreach program Dec 16, 2021 Local CCSCC Hawaii inmate students celebrate graduation ceremony in Arizona Nov 23, 2021 News CrimeStoppers: Brae Salis identified, arrested on murder charges Updated Dec 18, 2021 Recommended for you