Vehicle crashes into Mia Bella Gelato Bar in Wahiawa

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6PM HST THIS EVENING FOR MAUI
COUNTY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY FOR MAUI COUNTY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY FOR OAHU AND KAUAI...
.Winds will steadily strengthen today through tonight as Tropical
Storm Calvin passes near the Big Island and south of the smaller
islands tonight. Damaging winds will be possible especially over
Maui County. The strongest winds will likely occur in areas over
and downwind of terrain.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts of 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai and Oahu.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots and seas 6 to 12
feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Oahu, and Niihau.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Storm Calvin will produce periods of heavy rainfall
over Oahu and Kauai County starting later tonight through
Wednesday afternoon. Excessive rainfall may lead to flooding
conditions and landslides over steep terrain, especially over
windward mountain slopes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A vehicle crashed into Mia Bella Gelato Bar in Wahiawa at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. The crash caused all the glass at the front of the shop to shatter.
Four customers were sitting right next to windows when the car came crashing in. Owners say, luckily, no one was serious injured.
Owners said on their Instagram page the drivers of the vehicles were allegedly in an argument which led to the collision. They say they're thankful to friends, businesses and family in the area for stepping up to help.
People in the community helped secure the building, make repairs, and clean up the space.
In a quote the owners said, "We continue to push through the trying times here because we love being apart of the community. I think that we are going to come back, rebuild then do some serious soul-searching to see if we want to continue along this path. everything we do we try and put our community first. we will see what happens next."
Mia Bella Gelato Bar is closed until further notice.