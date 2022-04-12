Vape shop owners push back against proposed ban on flavored tobacco products

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After smoking conventional cigarettes for more than a decade, Kuuipo Gilman of Waianae kicked the habit and switched to vaping about five months ago.
Gilman converted in an effort to ween herself off of tobacco, and she claims her health has improved so far.
"While I was smoking cigarettes, I used to choke at night, I used to get up in the middle of the night because I couldn't breathe," Gilman recalled.
"I used to feel like I was going to die multiple times, so when I found the flavored vape, it changed my life."
On Tuesday, Gilman joined a press conference of more than a dozen vape shop owners at the state capital voicing their opposition to House Bill 1570.
Gilman said she'd likely revert to combustible cigarettes if the measure is passed into law, because it proposes to ban flavored tobacco products. The bill would also prevent merchants from mislabeling e-liquid products as nicotine free, with the goal of stopping youth vaping.
The bill "has great intentions, and as an industry and as an independent business operator, I also agree youth access is important, but a flavor ban, a prohibition has never really been successful," Scott Rasak of Volcano Fine Electronic Cigarettes said.
Rasak pointed to San Francisco as one of the states that already instituted a flavor ban. But a study from the Yale School of Public Health suggests the prohibition may have backfired.
Researchers found high school students in the Golden City were twice as likely to smoke conventional cigarettes after the rule was implemented compared to other districts without the ban.
Hawaii legislators who introduced bill 1570 say the state is in a youth vaping epidemic.
A survey done in 2019 showed 18 percent of middle school students and 31 percent of high school students in Hawai'i vape.
"Kids are particularly vulnerable to trying e-cigarettes and trying vapes because of the fun flavors," said Andrea Young, who testified in support of the bill.
Under Bill 1570, retailers who violate the ban would face a $500 fine on a first offense. Any repeats could cost up to $2,000 each.
Opponents argued an outright ban would only lead to an explosion of sales in the black market, where kids are already getting their vapes. Critics added the state should instead focus on stricter enforcement on the current 21 and over law.
But supporters hope the measure will put an end to youth vaping.
"We should all care about each other, we should care if our kids are healthy, if our Ohana are healthy, if our communities are healthy, so we should work towards a healthy community and a healthy future," Young said.
The measure still has to clear two more readings in the legislature.