Valentine's Day events happening in Hawaii

...WIND ADVISORY FOR MOST LOWER ELEVATIONS OF THE STATE FROM NOON
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR THE SUMMITS OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND
HALEAKALA FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.Strong high pressure will develop north of the state on Wednesday
and drift slowly eastward Thursday and Friday. The high will drive
strong and gusty trade winds that will be accelerated over and
downwind of island terrain.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM HST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai,
Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island, mainly over and downwind of
terrain.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM HST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with stronger gusts and seas
building to 9 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui
County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Amour & Acrylic: Valentine's Day Paint Night - February 11, 5 - 7:30 p.m.
The Honolulu Zeta Beta Sorority is hosting this event for all at The Gallery Waikiki! Bring your boo, bae, partner, friend, family, or just YOU! Singles tickets include 2 free drinks, couples' tickets include 1 free drink per person.
For those in search of those last minute gifts for your S.O., head to this Kapolei crafts fair at , Ka Makana Ali'i. More details here.
GIVING BACK
Cat-themed floral arrangements and chocolates
Buying a floral arrangements from KAT Charities means you can " treat your sweetheart while supporting your community." Your cat-loving bestie or partner deserves it. Order here in time for V-day: www.toebeanshi.com.
Free Pamper session for Caregivers - February 11
The nonprofit Gimme A Break is sponsoring this free pampering session for caregivers, including massage, meditation and giveaways. To register or for more details, tap here.
MAUI
Valentine's Pop Up 10 Course Dinner - February 14, 7 - 10 p.m.
Chef's Jason and Byata Cousins will curate a one night event with a whopping ten courses. Get tickets here.
KAUAI
Paint-and-Sip at Red Salt - February 18, 12 - 2 p.m.
Celebrate Valentine's Day with a specially themed paint and sip class at our famed Red Salt Restaurant at Ko'a Kea Resort. Get tickets here.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.