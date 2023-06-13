USPS searching for 47 new employees at job fairs in Maui

SPJ Intern
MAUI COUNTY (KITV4) -- The U.S. Postal Service is looking to hire 47 new employees at job fairs on June 15 in Kahului, Kihei, Lahaina and Wailuku post offices.
USPS is looking for workers to fill the positions of clerks and carriers on the Valley Isle. Starting pay is $24.92 to $25.06 an hour.
“This is a great opportunity for anyone seeking a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with good pay,” said USPS Workforce Planning Specialist Naupaka Hanchett.
The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those unable to attend the job fairs, can apply online.
