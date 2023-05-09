 Skip to main content
USPS mail carriers across the US to collect donations in annual ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive

  • Updated
Stamp Out Hunger food drive
Courtesy: USPS

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- On May 13, mail carriers from every state in the US will lead the Postal Service’s annual “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive. This is the 31st year of the initiative by the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), which has become the nation’s largest one-day food collection event.

Mail carriers across the country will deliver mail and pick up food donations during their rounds. These donations will then be distributed to local food banks, such as the Hawaii Foodbank.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

