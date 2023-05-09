USPS mail carriers across the US to collect donations in annual ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- On May 13, mail carriers from every state in the US will lead the Postal Service’s annual “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive. This is the 31st year of the initiative by the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), which has become the nation’s largest one-day food collection event.
Mail carriers across the country will deliver mail and pick up food donations during their rounds. These donations will then be distributed to local food banks, such as the Hawaii Foodbank.
In 2022, the “Stamp Out Hunger” effort in Hawaii alone collected over 80 tons of food donations and more than $5,000 in monetary donations. The goal for this year is to top those numbers.
In addition to collecting food donations, Hawaii mail carriers are offering a virtual option for customers to donate money, which can be used to purchase food items. According to spokesperson Adele Yoshikawa, this provides a “win-win” for both customers and those in need. It is easier for customers to donate and the money can be used to purchase more food items. Last year, the money donated in Hawaii was enough to purchase an additional 30 tons of food for local food banks.
Those who want to support the drive in Hawaii can donate by texting “NALC” to “71777” and following the prompt.
Since the campaign’s inception 30 years ago, more than 1,000 mail carriers in Hawaii and 175,000 nationwide have collected over 1.75 billion pounds of food.
“This annual food drive demonstrates how the Postal Service goes beyond just delivering the mail to helping those in our communities who are less fortunate,” said Yoshikawa.
