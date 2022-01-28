USMC to conduct flyover, 15-round salute in honor of Lt. Gen. Henry Stackpole III

Lt. Gen. Stackpole was born May 7, 1935, and entered the Marine Corps after graduating from Princeton University in 1957; he served on active duty in the Marine Corps for 37 years. He last served as the commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific and commanding general of Fleet Marine Force, Pacific, headquartered at Camp H.M. Smith, HI, from July 1992 to July 1994.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Residents and visitors who are around the Punchbowl area might hear a commotion of aircraft and artillery fire on Monday. But don’t be alarmed. The United States Marine Corps (USMC) will be conducting a flyover and 15-round salute from an artillery battery in honor of late Marine Corps Lieutenant General Henry “Hank” C. Stackpole III.
The event is scheduled to take place between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Jan. 31.
Stackpole passed away on May 29, 2020, but due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time, the family and the USMC could not give him the proper honors at the time.
The USMC wrote the following about Stackpole in their announcement of the Jan. 31 ceremony:
Lt. Gen. Stackpole was born May 7, 1935, and entered the Marine Corps after graduating from Princeton University in 1957; he served on active duty in the Marine Corps for 37 years. He last served as the commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific and commanding general of Fleet Marine Force, Pacific, headquartered at Camp H.M. Smith, HI, from July 1992 to July 1994.