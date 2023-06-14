 Skip to main content
USGS timelapse video shows first three days of Kilauea eruption

Hawaii Volcano

In this photo provided by the National Park Service lava spews from the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Janice Wei/National Park Service via AP)

 Janice Wei

HALEMAUMAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The United States Geological Survey (USGS) created a time-lapse of first three days of the Halemaumau eruption in Kilauea. 

The initial eruption happened on June 7, covering the crater with lava fountains. As days passed, the eruption stabilized and less active lava was on the surface.

