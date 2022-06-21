Used needles, litter at Sunset Memorial cemetery in Pearl City has state officials looking for clean-up solutions By 'A'ali'i Dukelow 'A'ali'i Dukelow Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Jun 21, 2022 Jun 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For years, Sunset Memorial Park in Pearl City has fallen victim to vandalism, squatters, and several fires.Rep. Gregg Takayama, who covers Central O'ahu, said conditions at the cemetery worsened in recent years after its owners died."The other things we found are used needles on some of the headstones in parts of the cemetery," Takayama said. "Clearly to us, it's a health and safety hazard."Typically shrouded in overgrown grass, the brush has gotten so bad that the state recently created an online map to help people locate loved ones buried there.Takayama is calling on the state to install fencing to keep squatters out and designate crews to maintain the property on a monthly basis."Frankly, if you were to look at the cemetery today, it's about as good as it has looked for the past several years and that's because volunteers have been doing a real diligent job," Takayama said.Inocentes Montecillo, 74, whose relatives are buried at the graveyard, has been cutting the grass there twice a week for six years."If we don't do it, who gonna do it? That's why we come out," Montecillo said. State leaders recently toured the cemetery with representatives from the area neighborhood board to see how grave the vandalism is.KITV4 reached out to the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, the agency that oversees cemeteries, and we are awaiting a response. News Neglected Pearl City cemetery getting improvements, new interactive website By Tom George Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gregg Takayama Cemetery Pearl City Vandalism State Sunset Memorial Park Official Hawaii Honolulu Blight Squatters Drugs Crime 'A'ali'i Dukelow Reporter 'A'ali'i is a reporter with KITV. He was born and raised on the island of Maui and graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor's degree in Journalism. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow 'A'ali'i Dukelow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News SportLocalTop Stories Top 3 men's, women's finishers in the 2021 Honolulu Marathon Updated Dec 12, 2021 LocalTop Stories Artists unite at Kakaako to raise money for Ukraine relief Updated Apr 1, 2022 LocalNationalTop Stories CDC investigating 100+ cases of unexplained hepatitis in children; 1 case reported on Maui Updated May 9, 2022 LocalTop Stories Biden makes decision on Supreme Court nominee, with announcement as soon as Friday Feb 24, 2022 Island LifeLocalTop Stories Rainfall creates spike in Ala Wai Canal bacteria, study shows Updated Apr 4, 2022 NewsLocalTop StoriesMedicine A new drug hopes to treat Alzheimer’s Disease Nov 16, 2021 Recommended for you