US Space Force awaiting approval of fuel spill cleanup plan on Haleakala

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr. and his executive team discuss the current status of the diesel fuel spill at the Maui Surveillance Complex atop the Haleakalā summit. (From left: Leo Caires, Chief of Staff; Colonel Michal D. Holliday, Space Force; Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr.; Kekuhaupio “Keku” Akana, Managing Director; Mahina Martin, Chief of Communications and Public Affairs)
In January 2023, 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex that officials say was likely caused by a power surge due to stormy weather.
"The Department of the Air Force is very embarrassed by the fact that this has occurred and we're working…to clean it up and make it right as quickly as possible,” said Secretary of the Air Force, Frank Kendall.
“I think we've worked very hard to work with local groups, local state and local government, but their response has been better than I could've expected and I'm deeply grateful for that," Kendall added.
Hawaiian Electric has already restored lighting protection devices on site.
KITV4 has reached out to the State Department of Health for comment on the plan but we have not heard back yet.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.