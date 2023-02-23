 Skip to main content
US Space Force awaiting approval of fuel spill cleanup plan on Haleakala

Mayor at spill site

Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr. and his executive team discuss the current status of the diesel fuel spill at the Maui Surveillance Complex atop the Haleakalā summit. (From left: Leo Caires, Chief of Staff; Colonel Michal D. Holliday, Space Force; Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr.; Kekuhaupio “Keku” Akana, Managing Director; Mahina Martin, Chief of Communications and Public Affairs)

 Gaylord Paul Garcia

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The US Space Force’s Indo-Pacific Command is waiting for the final approval of its work plan to begin the cleanup of January’s fuel spill on the summit of Haleakala.

The commander says that approval may come as soon as today. All that is needed is a final approval by all of the stakeholders and then excavation can begin.

700 gallons of fuel spilled at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex at Haleakala summit

An error occurred