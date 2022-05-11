US Recognizes History of Forced Assimilation in Boarding Schools

WASHINGTON, DC (KITV4) -- Forced cultural assimilation and the suppression of the Hawaiian language are among the wrongs the United States is acknowledging in a new report.
A list of 11 locations in Hawaii, topped by Hilo Boarding School which shuttered in 1925, are identified by the Department of the Interior as being branches of federal boarding schools which historically sought to assimilate native peoples.
The report concludes that, along with Alaskan natives and Indigenous Americans, the encroachment was meant to dispossess native people of their culture and land.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says she bears the intergenerational trauma of federal efforts. Four hundred such schools operated between 1819 and 1969 in the US, where unmarked burial sites conceal a near 500 child deaths.
Given child mortality rates in the 19th century, the report expects that figure to grow.
"When my maternal grandparents were only 8 years old, they were stolen from their parents culture and communities forced to live in boarding schools until the age of 13. Many children like them never made it back to their homes," Haaland said.
The section on Hawaii in the report reads:
"From 1820 to 1850 the Kingdom transformed the communal land tenure system to a private land ownership system," following pressure from foreign interests along with the US.
In light of where the movements stand today, Kuhio Lewis of The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement credits the Department of Interior for shining a light on the wrongs of the past.
"I think it all starts from being educated, from understanding our history so that we can turn the page. Turn the chapter. Recognizing Olelo Hawaii, we see that in legislation today. So continuing to advocate and educate is going to be critical," Lewis told KITV 4.
The US initiative has the daunting task ahead of identifying Tribal identities of those placed in federal boarding schools, as well as unmarked burials. The department says it now has its sights set on preserving native languages.
"Recognizing the impacts of the federal Indian boarding school system can not just be an historical reckoning. We must also chart a path forward to deal with these legacy issues," Haaland concluded.