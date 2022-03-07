US Navy estimates permanent shut down of Red Hill fuel storage facility will take one year

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Indy Rose Wyatt's mother Ariana said she's relieved after months of living in a nightmare.
"The jet fuel's bad. We don't use it anymore," said four-year-old Indy Rose.
Her only daughter was diagnosed last year with a thyroid condition at age three after months of drinking contaminated water.
"For us, those things contribute to us being poisoned," Ariana Wyatt said. "Those tanks need to be shut down. They need to be de-fueled. For me that's something that I really wanted to happen for the families that come in after us."
Wyatt herself has developed unexplained kidney problems after using the water on Hickam Air Force Base. And many military families like the Wyatt's are still complaining of lingering effects.
"We're still trying to find proper care and medical doctors who understand the extent of what petroleum does to your body and for a long-term exposure," she added. "We're still living this nightmare."
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said today the Navy is committed to restoring safe drinking water to all affected residents, and will complete environmental mitigation once the facility's closed.
The Defense Department has set an end of April deadline to determine how to safely remove the fuel.
"We owe these families our very best attention to make sure that they get the medical care they need for the way in which this contamination has affected their health," said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.
The Defense Department estimates the removal process at Red Hill will take about a year -- an aggressive timeline given there's more than a hundred million gallons of fuel.
But for affected families, that can't come soon enough.
The Red Hill underground facility sits just a hundred feet above Oahu's main drinking water supply.
The Commander of the U.S, Pacific fleet has directed an investigation into the contamination.
The Defense Department does not have an estimate on how much the massive operation will cost.
But the change will allow fuel to be disbursed across the Pacific region -- a move officials said will better position the United States to meet future challenges.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.