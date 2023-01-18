US Coast Guard tracking Russian intel ship off Hawaiian Islands

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The US Coast Guard says it is tracking a Russian vessel that has been spotted off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands over the last few weeks.
The vessel is thought to be an intelligence gathering ship, Coast Guard officials said. The Coast Guard says it is coordinating with the Department of Defense (DoD), monitoring the ship’s movements to “encourage international maritime norms.”
“As part of our daily operations, we track all vessels in the Pacific area through surface and air assets and joint agency capabilities. The Coast Guard operates in accordance with international laws of the sea to ensure all nations can do the same without fear or contest. This is especially critical to secure freedom of movement and navigation throughout the Blue Pacific,” Commander Dave Milne, Chief of External Affairs, said in a press release.
Officials did not say how long the vessel had been loitering in Hawaii’s waters nor did they say in the vicinity of which islands the ship has been spotted. It is also unclear to what intelligence the ship could be attempting to gather.
This story will be updated when additional information is released.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.