UPDATE | Woman hospitalized after car goes off cliff at Round Top Drive around Tantalus Lookout by KITV4 Web Staff Aug 30, 2022 Aug 30, 2022 Updated 42 min ago UPDATE 10:00 p.m.: A 19-year-old woman was taken to the emergency room in serious condition after her car went off a cliff at Round Top Drive. The accident happened just after 5:00 p.m. Round Top Drive was closed between Aina Lani place and Nutridge Street -- the road is back open again.Tow truck crews pulled the car from the side of mountain, after it had been there for several hours. No other information was released about the accident. ORIGINAL STORY---HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A vehicle crash on Round Top Drive in Honolulu stopped traffic briefly on Tuesday afternoon. Reports say at around 5:17 p.m., a vehicle went off the roadway, and Honolulu emergency and fire crews were called to the scene around 2929 Round Top Drive to assess the damage. Crime & Courts Oahu woman arrested twice for DUI overnight Tuesday by same HPD officer By Matthew Nuttle Roadways were closed between Aina Lani to Nutridge following the accident, but have since been reopened.It is unclear what caused the accident.This is an ongoing story. Please check back for more updates.