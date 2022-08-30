 Skip to main content
UPDATE | Woman hospitalized after car goes off cliff at Round Top Drive around Tantalus Lookout

UPDATE 10:00 p.m.:  A 19-year-old woman was taken to the emergency room in serious condition after her car went off a cliff at Round Top Drive. 

The accident happened just after 5:00 p.m. Round Top Drive was closed between Aina Lani place and Nutridge Street -- the road is back open again.

