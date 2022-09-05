UPDATE | Two victims hospitalized after stabbing in Waianae; suspect arrested by KITV4 Web Staff Sep 5, 2022 Sep 5, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UPDATE 2:00 p.m. A 43-year-old man is in custody for attempted second degree murder, after two victims were found with stab wounds in Waianae. The two victims, a man in his 60's and a man in his 30's, are both in stable condition after being hospitalized. Both stabbings occurred off Farrington Highway, around Alawa Place and Maluhia Lutheran Church, in Waianae. ORIGINAL STORYWAIANAE (KITV4) --A man is in serious condition after being stabbed Monday morning. Around 9:00 a.m. on Monday, September 5, a man in his 60's was stabbed in Waianae, off Farrington Highway, between Alawa Place and Kaulawaha Road. Honolulu EMS treated the man, and he was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police have not released information regarding the suspect. This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. UPDATE | Police investigate deadly stabbing on Mott Smith Drive in Makiki; suspect arrested "We are not in paradise." | New Waikiki safety program hopes to crack down on crime, violence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local 2 swimmers seriously injured after being swept into the sea at China Walls Updated May 19, 2022 Local BWS shuts down Aiea well after confirmed contamination at Navy's Aiea-Halawa Shaft Updated Dec 9, 2021 Local Dr. Scott Miscovich with 'Premier Medical Group Hawaii' joined KITV to discuss mask mandates; daily COVID cases Feb 11, 2022 Local State reports increase in phishing schemes aimed at retrieving sensitive information Updated Apr 7, 2022 COVID-19 FDA approval of COVID vaccines for youngest keiki gives some parents hope, Oahu pediatrician says Updated Jun 16, 2022 Local Wind advisory in effect for parts of the state Updated Apr 3, 2022 Recommended for you