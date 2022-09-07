UPDATE | Thursday parade and festivities to honor Honolulu Little League World Series champions

Members of the Honolulu Little League team hold the Championship banner after beating Curacao in the Little League World Series Championship baseball game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Honolulu won 13-3. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
UPDATE: The city of Honolulu will come together Thursday to honor the Little League World Series Champions -- with a midday parade and festivities on September 8. Stay tuned for all the day's events at kitv.com.
ORIGINAL STORY
--
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A parade and other festivities are in the works honoring the Honolulu Little League Team for their dominating performance en route to capturing the 2022 Little League World Series World Championship.
Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Honolulu city officials announced the plans at a press conference Friday morning at the Honolulu Hale.
Blangiardi said he wants to make this celebrations "as big and as best as possible" and said planning for the event will probably go on up until the last minute. However, the mayor was mum on many details because he said he wanted to keep it a surprise for the team and the parade attendees.
What we know for sure so far is that the parade is being held on Thursday, Sept. 8. It will start at noon at A’ala Park and run down King Street, through Downtown and Chinatown, and will end at Honolulu Hale. This is the same parade route used for the Christmas parade.
Festivities will begin once the parade reaches Honolulu Hale. Some festivities that have been confirmed include a presentation of a proclamation to the team, a special honor for Coach Gerald Oda, live music, live animals, free food and drink, and autograph signings.
The 2005 and 2018 LLWS champions will also be attending as will the Kado Baseball 13U Babe Ruth World Series Champions.
The Royal Hawaiian Band, the US Marine Corps Color Guard and band are just two of the confirmed musical acts. Blangiardi said several local high school bands and cheer leaders will also be attending. The University of Hawaii will also have a presence at the celebration.
City officials say there will be rolling street closures during the parade in the Downtown and Chinatown areas. King Street will be closed at the intersection of Liliha Street and Dillingham Boulevard, with traffic diverted onto one of the other two roads, city officials confirmed. Once the last element of the parade leaves A’ala Park, crews will re-open roads behind the parade as safety permits.
Of course all of the parade and festivities will be broadcast live on KITV4 and on the KITV4 digital platforms.
