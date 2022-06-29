UPDATE | Kamehameha Highway fully reopened in Punaluu

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt, except north in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
PUNALUU (KITV4) -- Both lanes of Kamehameha Highway are back open again in Punaluu in Windward Oahu after a large water main break shut down the road last Friday night.
The Board of Water Supply said its 30-inch water main is now fixed and its contractor finished the final paving of the road on Wednesday night.
The water main break flooded the highway and created a large sinkhole. One car got stuck in the flooding but the driver made it out safely.
Initially both lanes were closed and eventually one lane was contraflowed. It created a traffic backup since Kamehameha Highway is the only route through that particular area to go between Windward Oahu and the North Shore.
ORIGINAL STORY ON 6/24:
PUNALUU (KITV4) -- Kamehameha Highway is still closed in both directions in Punaluu in Windward Oahu as of late Friday night because of a sink hole and flooding in the road.
The water started gushing up onto the highway at around 7 p.m. on Friday near Punaluu Valley Road.
"She was following the truck and as she was following I guess she got stuck. And at that moment I guess the someone around her noticed she got stuck and hurried and jumped out of their car and ran to my mom's car and was like, aunty you need to get out because I don't think you're going to be able to make it. So she wasn't able to grab any of her belongings," said Georgieann Vave, daughter of woman who was rescued.
The road closure backed up traffic, with cars are being turned around on the only route that goes between Windward Oahu and the North Shore. The alternate is to go the around the island -- the long way.
