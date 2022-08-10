UPDATE | Honolulu Little League now one win away from playing in World Series

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS THROUGH THURSDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds, and
low relative humidity will result in critical fire conditions at
times through Thursday. Any fires that develop could display
extreme fire behavior, and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF ALL
ISLANDS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Northeast to east 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts.
* HUMIDITY...Around 45 percent in the afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Honolulu Little League will play Sidewinder Little League of Arizona this Friday in the championship game of the West Region tournament. The team from Arizona beat Tri-City Little League of Northern California during Wednesday's elimination game 8-1.
ORIGINAL STORY ON 8/9:
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Little League -- making Hawaii proud! The team is now one game away from playing in the Little League World Series after winning Monday's game in San Bernardino, California.
The boys from Oahu clobbered Tri-City Little League of Northern California 13-3 in the West Region tournament, advancing to Friday's championship game. They'll play the winner of tomorrow's elimination game between Tri-City and Sidewinder Little League of Arizona.
"I'm just taking it one game at a time, so all I know is Friday is our championship game," said Honolulu Little League manager Gerald Oda.
Oda is the same coach of the Little League World Series champs from Honolulu in 2018. He's hoping for a hana hou with this latest group of 12 year olds.
"So we have 14 players and they either live in the Honolulu school district or go to school in the Honolulu school district area. And you know, they're 14 kids -- worked very hard, practiced very hard, different personalities from the 2018 team definitely, but nonetheless, these kids have been trying their hardest to get to win this tournament and hopefully be as fortunate as the 2018 team and participate in the Little League World Series," Oda said.
Hawaii has a history of Little League World Series wins. Before 2018, the team from Waipio won the title in 2008, and the team from Ewa Beach came home as Little League World Series champs in 2005.
"Baseball in Hawaii -- we have such a strong traditional past going back all the way to Wally Yonamine, going to Lenn Sakata, Benny Agbayani, Shane Victorino, up to today we have Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- starting shortstop for the New York Yankees, who would've thought, of course Kurt Suzuki, and Kolten Wong. So there's a strong tradition of baseball in Hawaii. You know, I'm just very fortunate to be part of that tradition," Oda said.
Friday's championship game starts at 3 p.m. Hawaii time, and it will be televised on ESPN. The winner of that game takes home the West Region title, and moves on to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
"We're just trying to be great ambassadors of aloha, show the world you know that we have great baseball players but more importantly it's the aloha spirit that we want to share with the rest of the world," Oda said.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.