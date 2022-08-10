 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS THROUGH THURSDAY...

.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds, and
low relative humidity will result in critical fire conditions at
times through Thursday. Any fires that develop could display
extreme fire behavior, and be difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF ALL
ISLANDS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WIND...Northeast to east 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts.

* HUMIDITY...Around 45 percent in the afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.

&&

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Through early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

UPDATE | Honolulu Little League now one win away from playing in World Series

  • Updated
UPDATE ON 8/10:

Honolulu Little League will play Sidewinder Little League of Arizona this Friday in the championship game of the West Region tournament. The team from Arizona beat Tri-City Little League of Northern California during Wednesday's elimination game 8-1.

Honolulu Little League

Anchor/Executive Producer

Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.

