...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS THROUGH THURSDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds, and
low relative humidity will result in critical fire conditions at
times through Thursday. Any fires that develop could display
extreme fire behavior, and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF ALL
ISLANDS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Northeast to east 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts.
* HUMIDITY...Around 45 percent in the afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
UPDATE | Honolulu City Council adopts resolution to enforce rules, address concerns at Keaau Beach Park
The Honolulu City Council adopted Resolution 22-151 during its regular meeting on Wednesday.
ORIGINAL STORY ON 7/28:
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Keaau Beach Park, which is past Makaha on the Waianae coast, has its share of problems, including illegal dumping, illegal camping, illegal fireworks, burnouts and street racing. But a city council resolution hopes to address those problems.
Community members have come up with a plan that includes having police enforce the park rules and closure hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The resolution also urges the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation to install gates at the entrances as well as put up more signs that clearly state the rules.
The Honolulu City Council's Parks and Community Services Committee heard the resolution Thursday afternoon.
“The biggest concern that I have is, of course, is enforcement of the park rules. It doesn't do us any good to have park rules if we don't enforce them,” said Uncle Hank, who lives next to the park.
“In general, we agree. The area deserves the attention. We feel like we have been giving attention to this and effort over the past year and a half and we will continue to do so,” replied City Parks Director Laura Thielen.
After listening to testimony from the community, Thielen, and police, the committee voted to report the resolution out for adoption.