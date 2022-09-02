UPDATE | HECO restores power to Hawaii Kai residents after outage by KITV4 Web Staff Sep 2, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hawaiian Electric Company finally restored power around 4:00 p.m., after nearly 2,000 Hawaii Kai residents lost power mid-day Friday. The outage was reported around 12:46 p.m., with 1,865 people impacted, and was initially expected to be fully restored by 2:00 p.m. 240p Aina Haina update: Power restored to ~480 customers. ~1100 customers remain without power until crews complete repairs. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage— Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) September 3, 2022"The outage is due to equipment. Our crews are working to restore [power to] the remaining customers," HECO shared in a statement Friday around 3 p.m.Areas impacted include Aina Haina, Hawaii Loa Ridge, Kahala, Kuliouou-Kalani Iki, Niu Valley, Waialae, Waialae Iki, Wailupe. For more information on reported outages, visit: https://www.hawaiianelectric.com/safety-and-outages/power-outages/oahu-outage-map. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Outage Hawaiian Electric Company Electricity Printing Resident Hawaii Kai Heco Power Twitter More From KITV 4 Island News Business Longs Drugs closing one location in Hilo Updated May 10, 2022 Local Challenger explosion killed Hawaiʻi astronaut 36 years ago Updated Jan 28, 2022 Local Iowa gunman kills ex-girlfriend, another woman, then himself in church parking lot, sheriff says Updated Jun 3, 2022 Local Landslides blocking lanes on Piilani Highway, Hana Highway on Maui Updated Dec 30, 2021 Business Honolulu contractor fined $156k for failing to pay correct wages, provide benefits to 46 employees Updated Aug 2, 2022 Local Free COVID-19 testing sites offered around Oahu for residents Updated Apr 19, 2022 Recommended for you