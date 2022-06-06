 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE | F-16 jet crash lands at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

  • Updated
  • 0
Jet Crash Landing 6/6
Courtesy: Lealofi Tataipu

UPDATE - 8:21pm: According to DOT reports, the plane has been identified as an F-16, and is still on the tarmac. It is a visiting aircraft. The 4R runway will remained closed until the military can retrieve the plane by crane. 

Planes are having to land on the reef runway, instead of the 4R.

ORIGINAL STORY 

--

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A fighter jet made a crash landing at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Monday afternoon, after its front landing gear did not deploy.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. The crash landing happened on runway 4R at the airport, according the Department of Transportation. The pilot used the jet’s tail hook to slow down after the front landing gear failed, DOT said.

Miraculously, the jet did not appear suffer much damage despite the rough landing.

Commercial jets landing at HNL will have to land at runway 8R due to accident, which could cause some delays for any incoming aircraft for about the next hour to 90 minutes, a spokesperson said.

No injuries or major damage done to the runway were reported.

It is unclear what military branch the aircraft belonged or the type of aircraft.

This is a developing story. Check back with KTIV4 for more information.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK