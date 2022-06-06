UPDATE | F-16 jet crash lands at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

UPDATE - 8:21pm: According to DOT reports, the plane has been identified as an F-16, and is still on the tarmac. It is a visiting aircraft. The 4R runway will remained closed until the military can retrieve the plane by crane.
Planes are having to land on the reef runway, instead of the 4R.
ORIGINAL STORY
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A fighter jet made a crash landing at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Monday afternoon, after its front landing gear did not deploy.
The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. The crash landing happened on runway 4R at the airport, according the Department of Transportation. The pilot used the jet’s tail hook to slow down after the front landing gear failed, DOT said.
Miraculously, the jet did not appear suffer much damage despite the rough landing.
Commercial jets landing at HNL will have to land at runway 8R due to accident, which could cause some delays for any incoming aircraft for about the next hour to 90 minutes, a spokesperson said.
No injuries or major damage done to the runway were reported.
It is unclear what military branch the aircraft belonged or the type of aircraft.
