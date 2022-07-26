 Skip to main content
UPDATE | Bicyclist has died after colliding with a truck on Nimitz Highway

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reports he suffered multiple injuries to his head and body.

UPDATE 7:33pm: The Honolulu Police have confirmed that the bicyclist hit on the Nimitz Highway has died. 

The collision occurred near Nimitz Highway eastbound and Sumner Street in the Honolulu area.

