UPDATE | Bicyclist has died after colliding with a truck on Nimitz Highway by KITV4 Web Staff Jul 26, 2022 57 min ago Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reports he suffered multiple injuries to his head and body. UPDATE 7:33pm: The Honolulu Police have confirmed that the bicyclist hit on the Nimitz Highway has died. The collision occurred near Nimitz Highway eastbound and Sumner Street in the Honolulu area.The 66-year-old male bicyclist was traveling westbound, in the eastbound designated bicycle lane, against the flow of traffic.As the bicyclist crossed a private entry/exit driveway of Pier 19, he was struck by a 39-year-old driver exiting the private roadway entrance, who was attempting to turn right onto Nimitz Highway.The 39-year-old driver remained on scene and sustained no injuries.According to reports, speed, drugs, nor alcohol appear to be factors in the fatal crash. The investigation is ongoing. ORIGINAL STORYA man is in critical condition after a car and bicycle accident on Nimitz Highway. The crash occurred around 5:50pm on Nimitz around the Nimitz Zippy's. According to reports, a 66-year-old bicyclist was hit by a large pickup truck.He sustained multiple injuries to his head and body, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. All eastbound lanes are currently closed, and traffic is being rerouted.This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.