UPDATE: 11-month-old Big Island infant found By KITV4 Web Staff Apr 9, 2022 Apr 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago UPDATE , 4/10/2022, 6:56 A.M.Police have located 11-month old female Alixea Fernandez-Santos in good health in Pahoa.Police are still looking for Randall Santos II. Hawaii Police Department ORIGINAL STORY, 4/9/2022HILO (KITV4) – Big Island police are asking for the public's help in locating 11-month-old Alixea Fernandez- Santos.According to police, her father Randall Santos ll left Wailoa State Park with Alixea on Saturday at around 3:35 p.m. in a silver Nissan Quest van possibly bearing the license plate ZBU564.Santos does not have custody of Alixea due to a valid family court order.Alixea is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink dress with yellow flowers.Anyone with information on Santos or Alixea's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Local Big Island detectives renew efforts to find Puna man missing since 2019 By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Police have located 11 month old female Alixea Fernandez-Santos in good health in Pahoa and would like to thank the public for their assistance. Police are still looking for Randalll Santos II.