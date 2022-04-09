 Skip to main content
UPDATE: 11-month-old Big Island infant found

UPDATE , 4/10/2022, 6:56 A.M.

Police have located 11-month old female Alixea Fernandez-Santos in good health in Pahoa.

Police are still looking for Randall Santos II.

Big Island police searching for missing 11-month-old infant

ORIGINAL STORY, 4/9/2022

HILO (KITV4) – Big Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 11-month-old Alixea Fernandez- Santos.

According to police, her father Randall Santos ll left Wailoa State Park with Alixea on Saturday at around 3:35 p.m. in a silver Nissan Quest van possibly bearing the license plate ZBU564.

Santos does not have custody of Alixea due to a valid family court order.

Alixea is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink dress with yellow flowers.

Anyone with information on Santos or Alixea's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

