 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Upcoming kupuna Spelling Bee competitions to benefit Alzheimer’s Association Hawaii

  • Updated
  • 0
Kupuna spelling bee fundraiser

Photo courtesy of KupunaSpellingBee.com

Four in-person spelling bee competitions for kupuna are  coming up, and all participants can help a good cause: the Alzheimer’s Association of Hawaii. The competitions will take place on Oahu, Maui, and Kauai, with an additional virtual event as well.

Participants can raise awareness and funding for Alzheimer's, while also sharpening their cognitive skills. 

To register, visit kupunaspellingbee.com. The registration deadline is July 5. The cost to participate is a $10 donation to the Alzheimer’s Association. All Hawaii residents ages 60 years and above are eligible to participate.

Below is the schedule of competitions:

Oahu

Saturday, July 9 at 9 am at Aliʻiolani Elementary School in Kaimuki

Hawaii Island

Saturday, July 9 at 9 am at the Hilo Elks Lodge

Maui

Saturday, July 9 at 9 am at Puʻunēnē School in Kahului

Kauai

Sunday, July 17 at 2 pm at the Lihue Neighborhood Cente

The virtual event will take place at 9 am on Saturday, July 16.

Competitors are separated into three categories: Category 1 includes seniors 60 to 69 years of age; Category 2 includes seniors 70 to 79 years of age; and Category 3 includes seniors 80 years of age and above. 

Kupuna Spelling Bee scheduled for summer to benefit Alzheimer's Association

Private events will also be held at Kahala Nui, 15 Craigside, and Arcadia for their residents in early July. Other senior care facilities interested in hosting a competition can contact Justin George with the Alzheimer’s Association office at 808-518-6654. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK