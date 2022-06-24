Upcoming kupuna Spelling Bee competitions to benefit Alzheimer’s Association Hawaii

Four in-person spelling bee competitions for kupuna are coming up, and all participants can help a good cause: the Alzheimer’s Association of Hawaii. The competitions will take place on Oahu, Maui, and Kauai, with an additional virtual event as well.
Participants can raise awareness and funding for Alzheimer's, while also sharpening their cognitive skills.
To register, visit kupunaspellingbee.com. The registration deadline is July 5. The cost to participate is a $10 donation to the Alzheimer’s Association. All Hawaii residents ages 60 years and above are eligible to participate.
Below is the schedule of competitions:
Oahu
Saturday, July 9 at 9 am at Aliʻiolani Elementary School in Kaimuki
Hawaii Island
Saturday, July 9 at 9 am at the Hilo Elks Lodge
Maui
Saturday, July 9 at 9 am at Puʻunēnē School in Kahului
Kauai
Sunday, July 17 at 2 pm at the Lihue Neighborhood Cente
The virtual event will take place at 9 am on Saturday, July 16.
Competitors are separated into three categories: Category 1 includes seniors 60 to 69 years of age; Category 2 includes seniors 70 to 79 years of age; and Category 3 includes seniors 80 years of age and above.
Private events will also be held at Kahala Nui, 15 Craigside, and Arcadia for their residents in early July. Other senior care facilities interested in hosting a competition can contact Justin George with the Alzheimer’s Association office at 808-518-6654.