Unvaccinated Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants hope to return to the skies

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A south swell (190 degrees) will continue to produce advisory
level surf for south facing shores. The large surf will continue
through the afternoon.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
A group of Hawaiian Airlines workers who were either let go or put on leave are hoping the changes in CDC guidance will point the way to a return to work.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaiian Airlines workers who were either terminated or put on leave because of COVID-19 vaccination status held signs declaring the total years and work hours collectively put in for the company.
The group also welcomed news of a recent settlement between an Illinois health care provider and unvaccinated health workers who sought religious exemptions.
"The settlement with the hospital, and also the updating of the CDC guidance, people are hopeful," flight attendant Leilani Soon said. "They see this as a great opportunity to be returned, if Hawaiian would open their hearts to do so, to bring people back."
In a partial statement, a Hawaiian Airlines Spokesperson told KITV, "We acknowledge that the conditions of the pandemic and CDC guidance are evolving and continue to review our vaccination policy in consultation with our medical advisors."
Hawaiian Airlines is the only US carrier which has upheld a vaccination mandate. Unvaccinated United Airlines workers returned to the job last spring.
Earlier this week, the company affirmed all U.S.-based teammates are currently required to be vaccinated or "receive reasonable accommodations."
Those "reasonable accommodations" are what flight attendant Dwayne Tuzon hoped he'd be granted before he was terminated. Tuzon had been with Hawaiian Air since he was 18 years old, and says only about a half dozen religious exemptions were granted.
"They offered us a one-year leave of absence without pay. And at the end of that one-year leave of absence, I would have to come back vaccinated. I applied for a religious accommodation. They said I had a strong-held religious belief but they were unable to accommodate me," Tuzon told KITV4.
One pilot described his religious objection to the mRNA vaccines as they were announced as "experimental." At the time in early 2021, the mRNA vaccines also claimed to be 94% effective in preventing COVID.
"But also the development factors. The vaccines were developed using fetal cell lines, which is in opposition to our religious beliefs," Alvin Reinauer said.
"The CDC did change their stance on not treating vaccinated and unvaccinated in different methods, in accordance with that I have asked the executives and supervisors at Hawaiian airlines what their plan is to bring us back to work -and I have received no response," Reinauer added.
The continued hope for those seeking a return is that this story continues to develop and change.
Hawaiian Airlines is still currently hiring. The airline issued the following statement to KITV4:
"About 270 of our colleagues took an unpaid leave of absence or separated from the company due to the vaccination requirement. We recognize the importance of these decisions and respect the choices that our employees made. Our priority has always been – and will continue to be – keeping our teammates, guests and communities safe.
Since the beginning of the year, we have hired about 1,200 team members, bringing the total number of employees to more than 7,000.
We acknowledge that the conditions of the pandemic and CDC guidance are evolving and continue to review our vaccination policy in consultation with our medical advisors."