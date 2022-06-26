 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...

.A long period south swell will build through the afternoon, peak
overnight, and produce advisory level surf into Monday. The swell
is expected to decline late Monday, though another pulse of south
swell will produce elevated surf on Tuesday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday, though another pulse of south
swell will produce elevated surf on Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Unresponsive cyclist rescued, airlifted from Kaena Point Trail on Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Kaena Point
@xio.yamileth

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a 911 emergency call about an unresponsive bicyclist at Kaena Point Trail on Sunday afternoon.

A total of seven HFD units, staffed with seventeen personnel, responded to the emergency call at the Kaena Point Trail in Waianae. The first unit arrived on the scene at 11:37 a.m. and immediately proceeded on foot due to the remote location of the solo bicyclist.

Witnesses say, a 24-year-old cyclist became unresponsive and that is when bystanders initiated CPR.

Ocean Safety personnel responded in jet skis and also assisted with CPR efforts.

Air 1 located the unresponsive cyclist and airlifted them to the landing zone at Yokohama Bay. Medical care was then transferred to EMS personnel.

The condition of the cyclist is still unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.

 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

