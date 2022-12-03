Unpredictable weather makes Mauna Loa volcano viewing a challenge

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The ever-changing weather on the Big Island has forced tourists, flocking to view the volcano in person, into the role of "Volcano Chasers."
Rain over the weekend in both Hilo and Kona, brought heavy cloud cover. That kept tourists waiting with anticipation for the clouds to move out & reveal a glimpse of the Mauna.
With that has comes nightly drama. Will Mauna Loa be visible or not? Many arrive as early as the 3pm or 4 pm to stake out a viewing spot at the Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area. Opposite the rest stop is the entrance to the newly opened Old Saddle Road observation drive.
The viewing area is near an hour drive from Hilo. Visitors won't find another public restroom at least a half hour's drive away in Waikoloa Village.
Just as unpredictable as the weather is the lava flow itself.
There’s no telling if it will move in the direction towards Gilbert Kahele Rest Area, in which case it may not reach the Daniel K. Inouye highway as the stretched out terrain of the Pohakuloa Military Training site stands in the way.
The other scenario is that the lava moves towards Hilo and does come upon the Big Island's main highway, shutting down commutes. As of Saturday morning, the lava front was still 2.5 miles from the highway and moving at 40 feet an hour. The speed is much slower on level ground, as the lava flow moved previously at over 100 yards per hour off of the slope.
The heavy clouds on Friday night, compared to other nights this week, cast a darker night's sky. Viewers who showed up early were feeling anxious.
"It was clouds the whole way up, and I thought that's just my luck. We flew over from Oahu and get stuck in the clouds," Kathleen Kupke said.
Hours went by for some with Mauna Loa shrouded in cloud cover.
"We're willing to wait to see if the clouds clear," Joe Poellot said, with camera poised for the big moment, "We got chairs here and we're all ready to wait it out for a while. See what happens."
The same unpredictability is in play for those on the other side of the mountain. Kilauea boasts the view of not just its own caldera but of the plume and glow from Mauna Loa at a distance. Some have been showing up in the early 4 AM to catch that phenomena. Weather pending as always.
"You could see a million stars. And then we saw both volcanos at the same time," Cindy Sobotta from California said, "It was gorgeous."
On the other side of the eruption, at the rest stop north of Mauna Loa, Big Island resident Dave Fischer raved of the red colors across the night sky, "It was awesome, like a hug coal fire train up there," he said.
Few who showed up early enough to catch the view come and go, left home disappointed.