Unpredictable weather makes Mauna Loa volcano viewing a challenge

  Updated
Visitors gather early at the Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area to catch a glimpse of Mauna Loa through the clouds.

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The ever-changing weather on the Big Island has forced tourists, flocking to view the volcano in person, into the role of "Volcano Chasers."

Rain over the weekend in both Hilo and Kona, brought heavy cloud cover. That kept tourists waiting with anticipation for the clouds to move out & reveal a glimpse of the Mauna.

An error occurred