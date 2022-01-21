University of Hawaii to require booster shots for students and staff

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas building to 10 to 14 feet later today through
Saturday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...through 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The University of Hawaii has announced plans to update its vaccination requirements to include the COVID-19 booster shot.
The update comes just days after the state released plans of a similar policy change to include the booster for full vaccination status under the Safe Travels program.
It comes as multiple UH campus' are now reporting record breaking case counts, reflective of the current Omicron surge sweeping the state.
The University's latest data revealed that there are 37 cases at it's Manoa campus, and 47 cases at it's Hilo campus.
Already in place, all on-campus students and staff are required to be fully vaccinated with either a two shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one dose J&J vaccine.
This update would require proof of that booster dose to surpass the alternative weekly PCR testing option.
"We've made the hard decision. In many, many cases we've actually paved the way within the state" said UH President, David Lassner in front of the Board of Regents. "From being among the first to announce going online, first to announce vaccination requirements, and a number times when decisions needed to be made."
The university has yet to confirm a definitive date in which the Booster requirement will be implemented,
However university officials have proposed initiating the mandate in the coming months before fully adopting it later this year.