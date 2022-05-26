University of Hawaii’s Pacific Disaster Center receives prestigious UN Sasakawa Award

The University of Hawaii’s Pacific Disaster Center (PDC) was awarded the prestigious United Nations Sasakawa Award for Disaster Risk Reduction at the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GPDRR) in Bali, Indonesia.
The award is given every 3 years to individuals or institutions that have made substantive impact in reducing disaster risk. The 2022 Sasakawa Award focuses on “building resilience through a multi-hazard approach,” says Mami Mizutori, special representative of the secretary-general for disaster risk reduction.
“The UH Pacific Disaster Center is known for integrating science and technology into disaster management and risk reduction practices,” says PDC Executive Director Ray Shirkhodai in a video released May 25.
“Pacific Disaster Center is honored and humbled by the recognition we’ve received from the United Nations and our partners for our efforts to help create safer, more disaster-resilient communities,” says Shirkhodai. “We share this award with all like-minded, hard-working humanitarians with a passion for helping the vulnerable among us and reducing disaster risk to make life better for all citizens.”
AHA Centre Assistant Director for Disaster Monitoring and Analysis Lawrence Anthony Dimailig says that ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian) nations and the PDC have worked together for nearly two decades to advance early-warning and disaster risk reduction science throughout Southeast Asia.
“PDC is a vital partner who has helped the AHA Centre ensure the best science and technology are appropriately and effectively utilized to prepare for and respond to disasters throughout the region,” said Dimailig.
PDC’s Director of Global Operations Erin Hughey—a key architect of the Center’s National Disaster Preparedness Baseline Assessment program—said that even as a large part of the world continues to lack effective multi-hazard early warning systems, a country’s understanding of multi-hazard risk at the national and local level is equally important.
According to Hughey, the center’s baseline assessment puts risk information into action and operationalizes the goals of the United Nations Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.
PDC’s DisasterAWARE platform and risk information serve as the foundation of the AHA Centre’s multi-hazard Disaster Monitoring and Response System, which is integral to the operational coordination of nearly every major disaster event in the region.
“PDC’s innovations and agility have produced some of the best, science, data and technology in the field of disaster management—supporting not only Hawaiʻi and the Pacific, but the global humanitarian community in some of the most disaster-prone regions of the world,” said UH President David Lassner.
Lassner said PDC’s evidence-based approach to disaster management has helped shape the field of disaster risk reduction for more than 25 years and will continue to do so.
“The baseline assessment goes well beyond a printed report to be read once by policymakers. Instead, we are extending a host of new subnational data and risk assessment results to the entire global humanitarian community for active use in response, preparation, and recovery from disasters,” said Hughey during her award acceptance speech for PDC.
Hughey said assessment data and risk information also feed robust modeling and analytics provided in PDC’s DisasterAWARE tool—helping to anticipate hazard impacts to populations, infrastructure and humanitarian needs with much greater accuracy.
“With the formidable challenges posed by climate change, and the complexity of managing multiple hazards as exemplified through the height and aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, governments must place even greater focus on adaptation and resilience,” Lassner said. “The partnership networks of PDC and its arsenal of tools are certain to be an invaluable asset in helping the global community make this shift.”
For more information on the award, visit the UH press page.